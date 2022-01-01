Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

BLUEGILL Restaurant

No reviews yet

3775 Battleship Pkwy

Ste 0

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Add On's

$ Add 6 Shrimp

$7.00

$ Add 6 Oyster

$8.00

$ Add White Fish Fillet

$7.00

$ Add Mahi Fillet

$9.00

$ Add Redfish Fillet

$9.00

$ Add Crab Cake

$6.00

Appetizers

1/2lb "Peel And Eat" Chilled Shrimp

$12.00
1lb "Peel And Eat" Chilled Shrimp

1lb "Peel And Eat" Chilled Shrimp

$20.00
Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$13.00

Buff Chick Quesadilla

$10.00
Chopped Fries

Chopped Fries

$12.00

Corn & Crab Cup

$8.00
Crab & Corn Soup Bowl

Crab & Corn Soup Bowl

$10.00
Crab Claw App

Crab Claw App

$25.00
Fried Green Tomatoes App

Fried Green Tomatoes App

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00
Gumbo Bowl

Gumbo Bowl

$9.00
Cup Gumbo

Cup Gumbo

$7.00
O. Ring App

O. Ring App

$8.00

Pork Rinds

$6.00
Tuna Dip

Tuna Dip

$12.00
Voodoo Shrimp

Voodoo Shrimp

$12.00

Chef Specials

10 Piece Wing

10 Piece Wing

$13.99Out of stock

12oz Ribeye

$27.00Out of stock

20 Piece Wing

$27.99Out of stock

BLUEGILL Jubilee

$23.99Out of stock

Crab Claw Dinner

$29.99Out of stock
Crab Stack

Crab Stack

$22.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Cookies

$2.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00
Oreo Mud Pie

Oreo Mud Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$6.00

V-Day Sweet Cream w/Fruit

$4.00Out of stock

Game Day Apps

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Wings

$13.99Out of stock

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.99Out of stock

Good Eats

Alligator Plate

$23.00
BLUEGILL Platter

BLUEGILL Platter

$23.00
BLUEGILL's Redneck Tacos

BLUEGILL's Redneck Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$18.00
Dinner Chicken Tenders

Dinner Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Fish & Oyster Combo

$19.00

Fish & Shrimp Combo

$20.00

Pork Chops

$15.00Out of stock

The Dirty Dozens

$19.00

Today's Chicken

$18.00
Today's Fish

Today's Fish

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Soft Drink

$1.39

Kids Crab Claws

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Fried Shrimp

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids Fried Fish

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Kids Ice Cream

$0.99

Kids Smiley Fries Side

$0.99Out of stock

Kids Fruit Cup

$2.99

Po-Boys & Such

Baby Oyster Loaf

$9.00

Baby Shrimp Loaf

$8.00
BLUEGILL Burger

BLUEGILL Burger

$10.00

Combo Loaf

$15.00

Crabby Patty

$10.00

Crabmeat Omelette

$13.00

Crawfish Po-Boy

$13.00
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00
Fish Po-Boy

Fish Po-Boy

$13.00
French Dip Roast Beef Debris

French Dip Roast Beef Debris

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Green Tomato Blt

$8.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00
Oyster Po-Boy

Oyster Po-Boy

$15.00
Shrimp Po-Boy

Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.00

Salads

Shack Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Capt. Cookey's Salad

$11.00

Sauces

Crawfish Royal

$6.00

Royal Sauce

$0.50

Voodoo Sauce

$0.50

Sides

Caesar Salad

$3.50

Corn Fritters

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Grits

$3.50Out of stock

Hush Puppies

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50Out of stock

O. Ring Side

$4.50

Okra

$3.50Out of stock

Rice

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Slaw

$3.50

Sweet Pot Casserole

$3.50

Turnip Greens

$3.50

Fried Green Tomato

$3.00

Game Day Cocktails

BAMA “Yellow Hammer”

$6.00

LSU “Death Valley”

$6.00

USA “South Paw”

$9.00

AUBURN “Toomey’s Hard Lemonade”

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.50Out of stock

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mello Yello

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

N/C Water

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Wine

BTL Copper Ridge White Zinfandel

$24.00

BTL Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Copper Ridge Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Decoy Rose'

$34.00

Btl Bran Estate SB

$34.00

BTL Copper Ridge Merlot

$24.00

BTL Copper Ridge Cabernet

$24.00

BTL Bar Dog Cabernet

$34.00

Frozen Cocktails

Bay Shark

$7.25

Freeze-a-Rita

$2.50

Jester

$8.00

MMB

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$7.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$6.00

Bay Watch

$6.00

Cherry Limemade

$6.00

CranApple Mule

$8.00

Dock of the Bay

$8.00

Eggnog

$6.00Out of stock

Gingerbread Martini

$7.00Out of stock

Jell-O Shot

$2.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Paloma

$7.00

PeachTree Punch

$8.00

Poinsettia

$5.00

Rip Tide

$7.00

Swamp Monster

$6.00

Watermelon Cooler

$6.00Out of stock

Wicked Lemonade

$7.00

Beer

XX Amber

$3.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$4.50

Truck Stop

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
When you combine fresh local seafood, live music, a casual atmosphere and cold beer you get "a Great Local Dive" that has been an authentic piece of Causeway history since 1958. At the BLUEGILL we offer more than just a commitment to fresh traditional seafood in a relaxed, fun atmosphere. Our goal is to create a memorable dining experience with great service that will have you and your guests returning time and time again to create more memories of Fun!

3775 Battleship Pkwy, Ste 0, Spanish Fort, AL 36527

BLUEGILL Restaurant image
BLUEGILL Restaurant image
BLUEGILL Restaurant image
BLUEGILL Restaurant image

