Seafood
American
BLUEGILL Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
When you combine fresh local seafood, live music, a casual atmosphere and cold beer you get "a Great Local Dive" that has been an authentic piece of Causeway history since 1958. At the BLUEGILL we offer more than just a commitment to fresh traditional seafood in a relaxed, fun atmosphere. Our goal is to create a memorable dining experience with great service that will have you and your guests returning time and time again to create more memories of Fun!
Location
3775 Battleship Pkwy, Ste 0, Spanish Fort, AL 36527
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yinzer's Brew & Grill - 28850 US 98 Suite 200
No Reviews
28850 US 98 Suite 200 Daphne, AL 36526
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Spanish Fort
More near Spanish Fort