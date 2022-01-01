Ella B's Restaurant
Low Country Southern and Cajun food served with flavor and flare. Ella B's offers a laid back family oriented vibe where you can have fun, enjoy flavorful cooked from scratch meals and live music.
1004 North Collins Street
Location
Arlington TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
