Evergreen Eatery

154 Green Street

Popular Items

Cold Brew
Classic BLT Club$11.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato
Egg & Cheese$3.00
Fish & Chips$17.00
JP Seafood’s award winning fish & chips comes to evergreen!
golden dipt fried white fish with homemade coleslaw and fries
Evergreen Salad$11.00
green mix, kale, spinach, tomato, feta, avocado, boiled egg with evergreen citrus avocado dressing
Croissant Egg & Cheese$4.50
Breakfast Wrap$9.00
eggs, bacon and cheese in spinach tortilla served with tomato salsa and home fries
Double Decker Smashed Burger$13.00
double decked smashed burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion
Bacon Egg & Cheese$4.00
Brioche French Toast$10.00
hand cut Fire King cinnamon brioche, syrup, powdered sugar, whipped cream
154 Green Street

Jamaica Plain MA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
