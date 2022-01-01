Evergreen Eatery

Same Old Place

No reviews yet

The Same Old Place is a family owned and operated establishment that has been a Jamaica Plain mainstay since 1977. Fred Ciampa, Owner, realized his dream of owning his own "Pizza Parlor" at the tender age of fourteen. He agressively pursued his dream and at nineteen became protege to the founder of Papa Ginos Inc. in 1963. From that point on, Fred Opened several successful Pizza sub shops and became a local pizza legend. Fred continues to put out Boston's Best "New York Style" Pizza. Stop by for a slice! Same Old Place, often imitated, never duplicated!

