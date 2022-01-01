Go
Toast

Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of Russellville

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • GRILL

104 N Denver Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1347 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Plate$9.99
Unsweet Tea$2.49
Fat Boy Sandwich Plate$8.99
BBQ Spud$9.99
Rib Plate$12.99
Loin Back Ribs
Fat Daddy Sandwich Plate$9.99
BBQ Salad$10.99
Corn on the Cob
2 Meat Combo$14.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

104 N Denver Ave

Russellville AR

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stoby's Russellville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pasta Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

B Street Bakery and Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Daddy's Smackin Wings and things

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Daddy's Smackin Wings and things! Home of the Peanut butter and Jelly Wings

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston