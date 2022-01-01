Franklin County Distilleries
We have a diverse menu to fit any mood or budget. A children's menu is also available. Along with our food we offer some VA micro brew selections, and a wide variety of spirits made on site.
25156 Virgil H Goode HWY • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
25156 Virgil H Goode HWY
Boones Mill VA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Casa de Mexicana
Come in and enjoy!
Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs
Come in and enjoy!
EL Rio Mexican Restaurant - Roanoke
Come in and enjoy!
The Great 611 Steak Company
Come in and enjoy!