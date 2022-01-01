Go
Feather and Fire

Wood fired pizza and rotisserie chicken to enjoy at our fireside lounge, the pool or your RV!

180 Avenue of the Flags

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mini Pizza$11.00
Members Only Sandwich$17.00
Rotisserie Chicken, bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, pesto mayo, toasted sourdough
Cheese$12.00
Marinara, mozzarella
Ricotta Be Kidding Me$16.00
Parmesan, fontina, ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic, truffle oil
Chicken Tenders$11.00
California Philly Sandwich$16.00
Rotisserie chicken, melted fontina, peppers & onions, toasted hoagie
Sausage$16.00
Marinara, mozzarella, housemade sausage
Pepperoni$16.00
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
Campfire Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine, tomato, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon, herb vinaigrette or creamy ranch
Gaviota Garden Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shaved carrot, grilled corn, red onion, green goddess dressing
Location

180 Avenue of the Flags

Buellton CA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
