Feta Flav Greek Taverna
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
2111 Asheville Highway Ste 8, Hendersonville NC 28791
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Orchard Bar & Grill - 110 Henderson Crossing Plaza
No Reviews
110 Henderson Crossing Plaza Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurant
Two Tired Parents Coffee Company LLC -
No Reviews
615 White Pine Dr Hendersonville, NC 28739
View restaurant
West First Wood-Fired - 101B 1st Avenue West
No Reviews
101B 1st Avenue West Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurant