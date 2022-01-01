Go
Toast

West First Wood-Fired

We are committed to integrating quality food, the process of its preparation and you, the essential community around us. We've created a dynamic atmosphere where we can create, eat and do the work we love. Thank you for joining us.

101B 1st Avenue West

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kale$7.00
organic kale with roasted pepitas, dried cranberries, and shaved parmesan in a lemon olive oil vinagrette.
Side Salad$6.00
mixed greens, cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber
West First House Salad$7.00
roasted pistachios, sun-dried cherries, Holly Grove Farms goat cheese, organic mixed greens and balsamic vinagrette.
Add Meatball (1)$2.00
Lemonade$3.00
Seasonal Salad
Local arugula, strawberry, radish, cucumber, green onion, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.
Caeser$7.00
romaine hearts, garlic focaccia croutons, caser dressing and shaved parmesean.
Wedge$7.00
romaine heart, blue cheese dressing, South East Family Farms bacon, scallions and cherry tomatoes.
Add meatball (1)$2.00
Diet Coke$3.00
See full menu

Location

101B 1st Avenue West

Hendersonville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The 2nd Act

No reviews yet

Coffee, Wine & Craft Beer Bar

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

BBQ

The Poe House

No reviews yet

We Welcome You In To The Poe House To Enjoy Delicious Food, Hand Selected Wines, Crafted Cocktails And Sought After Beers.

Haus Heidelberg

No reviews yet

Open since 1994 cooking the finest European and Bavarian specialties, our chef is excited to present to you and all our guests authentic German cuisine exactly the way you would find them in Germany. Our caring and committed staff make sure you have a fantastic experience with us.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston