Five Points
Five Points is one of downtown San Jose's most popular craft cocktail bars. All of the flavors, ingredients & ideas behind both our food & drink menus are firmly rooted & inspired by the legendary Five Points, New York.
169 West Santa Clara St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
169 West Santa Clara St
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Olla Cocina
A contemporary, fast-casual Mexican restaurant in downtown San Jose.
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant presents seasonal and locally-sourced New American cuisine from Executive Chef Paul Nuño. Our passionate Bar Team complements with handcrafted cocktails while our internationally sourced wine and spirits list ensures there is something for every guest.
O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
"You're a stranger here but once!"
Hyland House of Sushi
Let's get rollin'!