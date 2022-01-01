Go
Toast

Florentine Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

333 Hanover St • $$

Avg 3.9 (1207 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

333 Hanover St

Boston MA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:30 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Intelligentsia Coffee

No reviews yet

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

Scopa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Artu

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Magnolia Bakery

No reviews yet

Our Boston store is located in Faneuil Hall Marketplace. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, an exclusive Boston Cream Pie banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston