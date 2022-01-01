Florentine Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
333 Hanover St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
333 Hanover St
Boston MA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Intelligentsia Coffee
Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.
Scopa
Come in and enjoy!
Artu
Come in and enjoy!
Magnolia Bakery
Our Boston store is located in Faneuil Hall Marketplace. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, an exclusive Boston Cream Pie banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.