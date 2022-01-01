For Five Coffee Roasters

Buena Vida

Buena Vida’s guests will have an authentic Mexican dining experience featuring homestyle cooking that transcends what one expects from most Mexican restaurants in America. Buena Vida's from-scratch menu, balances dishes from the land and sea, with many creative options for vegans and vegetarians to explore the unlimited tasting menu. Lush botanicals enliven the surroundings and serve as a key definer of the experience, creating the impression of dining in the Mexican rainforest. The restaurant Buena Vida takes pride in using fresh and seasonal ingredients. All of our food items are made from scratch, not to mention our house-made salsas, hand-made tamales and house-made-to-order corn tortillas.

