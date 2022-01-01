Go
For Five Coffee Roasters

COOKIES • PASTRY

2311 Wilson Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (149 reviews)

Popular Items

24 Hour Oatmeal [GF, DF]$12.95
Overnight Oats. Strawberry Jam, Seasonal Fruits, Caramelized Walnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Flax, Chia Seeds, Honey, Cashew Butter
The Manhasset$14.95
Scrambled eggs, halloumi cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, tomato, basil mayo, semolina roll.
AVOCADO CRUSH [VT, DF, CN]*$18.95
Smashed Avocado, Shaved Roasted Butternut Squash, Pumpkin Seeds, Poached Egg, Pistachio Dukka, Hollandaise Sauce, Sourdough Bread
Espresso$3.50
Cortado$4.25
Starry Night Acai Bowl [VG, GF, DF]$17.95
Banana, Apple, Coconut Chips, Bee Pollen, Chia Seeds, Star Fruit, Dragon Fruit, Golden Berry, White Chocolate
Breakfast Sandwich$14.95
Bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, avocado, egg, semolina roll.
Croque Madame$19.95
Smoked Ham, Gruyere Cheese, Poached Egg, Dijon Mustard, Béchamel Sauce, Sourdough Bread
Americano$3.50
Flat White$4.50

Location

2311 Wilson Blvd

Arlington VA

