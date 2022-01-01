Go
Toast

Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

123 East Spring Street • $

Avg 4.8 (103 reviews)

Popular Items

Poached Egg$1.25
SD 7 Grain Toast$2.00
Peanut Butter Cookie$3.00
SD Rosemary Sausage$4.00
SD Sourghdough Toast$1.50
Peanut Butter Granola Bar$3.00
SD Harvest Chicken$4.00
scoop of our housemade harvest chicken salad on a bed of lettuce
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
SD Roasted Chicken (judge me chicken)$4.00
Chips$1.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Delivery
Takeout

Location

123 East Spring Street

Columbus OH

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

463 N. High Street

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love.

Hot Chicken Takeover

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moran's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston