Poke Bunny 100 East Gay Street, Unit 1

review star

No reviews yet

100 East Gay Street, Unit 1

Columbus, OH 43215

Popular Items

Regular (Select 1 Protein)
Deluxe (Select 2 Proteins)
Poke Bunny Special Poké Bowl

Appetizer

Mama Chen's Kimchi

Mama Chen's Kimchi

$3.99

House made kimchi with Mama Chen's secret recipe. Sour and spicy. Yum Yum.

Edamame

$4.99

Shelled edamame mix with Poke Bunny classic sauce, topped with furikake.

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Spring Roll 4 Pcs

$2.99

Fried Biscuits

$5.99

Shrimp Tempura 5 Pcs

$7.99

Crab Rangoon 4 Pcs

$4.99

Crab Rangoon 6 Pcs

$5.99

6 Pcs Fried Pork & Veggie Dumplings

$5.99

10 Pcs Fried Pork & Veggie Dumplings

$8.99

Fried Jumbo Chicken Wings 4 Pcs

$5.99

Fried Jumbo Chicken Wings 6 Pcs

$7.99

Build Your Own Poké Bowl

Regular (Select 1 Protein)

$12.99

Deluxe (Select 2 Proteins)

$15.99

Premium (Select 3 Proteins)

$18.99

Veggie Only (No Protein)

$10.99

Signature Works Poké Bowl

Poke Bunny Special Poké Bowl

Poke Bunny Special Poké Bowl

$13.99

Sushi rice, spring mix, jumbo shrimp, cucumber, bell pepper, sweet onion, crab salad, seaweed salad, sesame, eel sauce, sriracha aioli.

Hawaiian Classic Poké Bowl

Hawaiian Classic Poké Bowl

$11.99

Sushi rice, spring mix, ahi tuna, sweet onion, edamame, cucumber, green onion, chili powder, sesame, poke bunny classic sauce.

Vegetarian Poké Bowl

$11.99

Sushi rice, spring mix, tofu, broccoli, sweet onion, cucumber, edamame, mushroom, cilantro, sesame, creamy sesame dressing.

Mango Salmon Poké Bowl

Mango Salmon Poké Bowl

$11.99

Sushi rice, spring mix, salmon, mango, cilantro, sweet onion, bell pepper, tomato, ponzu fresh.

Spicy Ginger Chicken Poké Bowl

Spicy Ginger Chicken Poké Bowl

$11.99

Sushi rice, spring mix, chicken, sweet onion, edamame, cilantro, sesame, spicy ginger sauce.

Honolulu Special Poké Bowl

Honolulu Special Poké Bowl

$11.99

Sushi rice, spring mix, spicy salmon, cucumber, edamame, red onion, mango, masago, green onion, sriracha aioli.

Ahi on Fire Poké Bowl

$11.99

Sushi rice, spring mix, spicy tuna, sweet onion, red cabbage, cucumber, masago, sesame, sriracha aioli.

Wasabi Shrimp Poké Bowl

$12.99

Sushi rice, spring mix, shrimp, edamame, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, wasabi aioli.

Unagi Don Poké Bowl

Unagi Don Poké Bowl

$16.99

Sushi rice, spring mix, cucumber, edamame, carrots, sweet corn, bbq eel, eel sauce.

Additional Sauce

Poke Bunny Classic

$0.75

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

Wasabi Aioli

$0.75

Spicy Ponzu Fresh

$0.75

Ponzu Fresh

$0.75

Umami Shoyu

$0.75

Spicy Ginger

$0.75

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.75

Creamy Sesame Dressing

$0.75

Sweet Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Bento Box

Served with broccoli, edamame, corn, carrots, soft boiled egg, rice, and miso soup.
Beef Stew Bento

Beef Stew Bento

$13.99

Slow cooked savory angus beef in flavorful brown gravy. Served with broccoli, edamame, corn, carrots, soft boiled egg, rice, and miso soup.

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

$12.99

Tender and juicy oven baked teriyaki chicken. Served with broccoli, edamame, corn, carrots, soft boiled egg, rice, and miso soup.

House General Tso's Chicken Bento

$12.99

Crispy diced chicken in sweet, spicy and savory sauce. Served with broccoli, edamame, corn, carrots, soft boiled egg, rice, and miso soup.

Orange Chicken Bento

$12.99

Crispy diced chicken in sweet, spicy and citrus sauce. Served with broccoli, edamame, corn, carrots, soft boiled egg, rice, and miso soup.

Sesame Chicken Bento

$12.99

Crispy diced chicken in sweet, and savory sauce. Topped with sesame seeds. Served with broccoli, edamame, corn, carrots, soft boiled egg, rice, and miso soup.

Noodle Soup

Ramen or Udon. Tonkatsu Broth or Miso Broth or Shoyu Broth. Mild or Spicy. Topped with corn, scallions, greens, bamboo shoots, fish cake, and a soft boiled egg.
Mix Vegetables Noodle Soup

Mix Vegetables Noodle Soup

$11.99

Topped with corn, scallions, greens, bamboo shoots, fish cake, and a soft boiled egg.

Teriyaki Chicken Noodle Soup

Teriyaki Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.99

Juicy and tender teriyaki chicken. Topped with corn, scallions, greens, bamboo shoots, fish cake, and a soft boiled egg.

Chashu (Pork Belly) Noodle Soup

Chashu (Pork Belly) Noodle Soup

$13.99

Tasty sliced pork belly with smoky flavor. Topped with corn, scallions, greens, bamboo shoots, fish cake, and a soft boiled egg.

Braised Beef Noodle Soup

Braised Beef Noodle Soup

$14.99

Braised high quality angus beef. Topped with corn, scallions, greens, bamboo shoots, fish cake, and a soft boiled egg.

Shrimp Tempura Noodle Soup

$14.99

Crispy deep fried shrimp. Topped with corn, scallions, greens, bamboo shoots, fish cake, and a soft boiled egg.

Seafood Noodle Soup

Seafood Noodle Soup

$14.99

Jumbo Shrimp, calamari, fish. Topped with corn, scallions, greens, bamboo shoots, fish cake, and a soft boiled egg.

Soup

Miso Soup

$3.99

with seaweed and tofu.

Baked Potato Soup

Baked Potato Soup

$3.99

with saltine crackers.

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$3.99

with saltine crackers.

Beverage

Bottle of Water

$1.29

Coke

$1.49

Diet Coke (can)

$1.49

Diet Coke (bottle)

$1.99

Sprite

$1.49

Fanta Orange

$1.49Out of stock

Dr.Pepper

$1.49

Ramune

$3.49

Bunny Signature Drinks

Caramel Brown Sugar Milk Bubble Tea

Caramel Brown Sugar Milk Bubble Tea

$5.99

(Tapioca Pearls Included)

Colorful Fruit Tea

$5.99
Passion Fruit & Pineapple Jasmine Green Tea

Passion Fruit & Pineapple Jasmine Green Tea

$5.99

Bunny Milk Bubble Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Bubble Tea

$5.49

(Tapioca Pearls Included)

Black Milk Bubble Tea

$5.49

(Tapioca Pearls Included)

Peach Milk Bubble Tea

$5.49

(Tapioca Pearls Included)

White Grape Milk Bubble Tea

$5.49

(Tapioca Pearls Included)

Bunny Fruit Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.99
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99

Blueberry Smoothie

$5.99

Grapefruit Smoothie

$5.99

Kiwi Smoothie

$5.99

Bunny Fruit Tea

Mango Fruit Tea

$4.99

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$4.99
Blueberry Fruit Tea

Blueberry Fruit Tea

$4.99

Grapefruit Fruit Tea

$4.99

Kiwi Fruit Tea

$4.99

Pineapple Fruit Tea

$4.99

Peach Fruit Tea

$4.99

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.99

Bunny Fresh Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.49

Black Tea

$4.49

Peach Oolong Tea

$4.49

White Grape Oolong Tea

$4.49

Bunny Hot Milk Tea

Hot Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.49

Hot Black Milk Tea

$5.49

Hot Earl Grey Milk Tea

$5.49

Hot Peach Milk Tea

$5.49

Hot Grape Milk Tea

$5.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Poke Bunny is a restaurant that serves high-quality, healthy food in a convenient and responsible way. We are committed to consistently bringing our customers delicious Hawaiian-inspired poke made using only the most premium ingredients. Tasty noodle soup with selections of meat, veggie and seafood toppings. Yummy bento box, plus refreshing and flavored fresh tea and smoothies.

100 East Gay Street, Unit 1, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

