NATIONS - Frothy Monkey

Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga Tennessee.

1400 51st Ave N

Popular Items

Bagels$3.00
BAKERY by frothy monkey bagel selections: plain, wheat, poppy, sesame, everything. Toasted and served with cream cheese.
{+ Georgia Grinders natural peanut butter $.50}
Chai
Firepot masala chai with steamed milk
Havana Latte
Steamed milk, espresso, house-made condensed milk, vanilla, star anise, cinnamon sauce.
Monkey Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey banana syrup
Large Gail Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
PMP Sandwich$12.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on sourdough. {+ avocado mash $1}
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Latte
espresso with steamed milk
Royale Sandwich$10.00
Smoked turkey, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on multigrain. {+bacon $3}
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Location

1400 51st Ave N

Nashville TN

Sunday5:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:30 am - 3:00 am
