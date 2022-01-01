NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga Tennessee.
1400 51st Ave N
Popular Items
Location
1400 51st Ave N
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
elpaseoCANTINA
We're now elpaseoCANTINA. We welcome you to our new and expanded menu where our recipes are sourced from the highest quality ingredients and each Mexican favorite is made from scratch.
Pepperfire Hot Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Bringle’s Smoking Oasis
Bringle's Smoking Oasis is Texas style family restaurant and bar. Located in the Nations, we are a family owned and operated business that serves cafeteria style smoked meats and a fun family atmosphere. We welcome you to our family!
51st Deli
Come in and enjoy!