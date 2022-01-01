Go
Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

A leading creator of all-natural sushi in the greater Boston area.

246 Elm Street

Popular Items

Pan Fried Gyoza$6.95
Pan-fried pork dumplings
Organic Edamame$6.45
Organic soy beans with sea salt
Salmon$6.25
Miso Soup$3.00
Enoki mushrooms, tofu, scallions and seaweed served in soy beans fish broth. Vegetarian miso soup also available
3 Rolls Combo$18.55
No Soy Sauce
With Utensil and Napkin
With Soy Sauce(one time choice)
No Utensil or Napkin
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$5.95
Sweet potato tempura
Location

246 Elm Street

Somerville MA

Sunday11:45 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:15 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

