Gilligan's of Beaufort
Come on in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • GRILL
2601 Boundary St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2601 Boundary St
Beaufort SC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
J Lee's Coney Island Beaufort
Detroit style in a local way
Bricks On Boundary
Come in and enjoy!
Blackstones Cafe
Blackstone’s Café has been a local staple in downtown Beaufort, SC since 1991 to meet & greet and of course eat! Enjoy Breakfast, Lunch, Coffee, Desserts & Treats upstairs, downstairs, to-go or on our beautiful pet-friendly patio! We have so many wonderful guests all through the year so for large parties or gatherings, we recommend calling ahead to reserve your special place at Blackstone’s! and enjoy!
Marker 244
Come on in and enjoy!