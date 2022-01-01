Go
Gilligan's of Beaufort

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL

2601 Boundary St • $$

Avg 4.2 (419 reviews)

Popular Items

12 Hushpuppies w/Cinnamon Honey Butter$4.99
Deluxe Burger$11.99
Two beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles...
Sweet Tea$2.99
Dinner Shrimp & Flounder Combo$20.99
Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...
Shellfish Feast$36.99
Snow crab legs, Dungeness crab legs and steamed shrimp mixed with red potatoes, Andouille sausage, and corn on the cob. All served in garlic butter and dusted with Old Bay Seasoning.
Cup She Crab$5.99
A Lowcountry speciality...
Dozen Hushpuppies$2.99
Dinner Mate Fried Shrimp$21.99
Our shrimp hand breaded and fried, Mate size portion.....
Dinner Fried Seafood Platter$26.99
Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...
Dinner Mate Popcorn Shrimp$19.99
A whole lot of ‘em! Petite and sweet!
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2601 Boundary St

Beaufort SC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

