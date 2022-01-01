Go
Little Diner

Serving El Paso and Las Cruces for over 40 years! Delicious gorditas, tacos, enchiladas, flautas, burritos, tapatias, chile rellenos, hamburgers, chile colorado, chile verde, tamales, barbacoa, avocado, chile con queso, sopaipillas, tres leches, churros, flan. We serve ice cold beers like budweiser, budlight, coors, dos equis, corona, modelo, shiner bock, blue moon.
We are currently doing only take out and delivery. A casual dining restaurant perfect for the whole family. Come and visit this historic El Paso icon!

7209 7th St • $

Avg 4.2 (1361 reviews)

Popular Items

Horchata
Iced Tea
Coke
Fries$3.25
Rice$2.65
Limonada
Sprite
Hamburger Basket$6.75
S/O Avocado$0.75
Chile con Queso Bowl$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

7209 7th St

Canutillo TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

