Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taconeta

83 Reviews

$$

311 Montana 1-A

El Paso, TX 79902

Order Again

Popular Items

Suadero Taco
Carnitas Taco
Pollo Taco

Botanas

Avocado Tostada

Avocado Tostada

$3.50

(Vegan) Crispy baked tortilla, guacamole, pumpkin seed salsa macha, pickled red onion, kale and carrot powders (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Aguachile

Aguachile

$7.00

Spicy cucumber-lime juice shrimp cocktail with, poached shrimp, cilantro, cucumber, avocado, pickled onion. Served with tostadas. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Coctel

Coctel

$7.00

Mexican-style shrimp cocktail with tomato, clam juice, avocado, cilantro, cucumber, and poached shrimp. Served with tostadas. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Tacos

Served on house-made tortillas made with nixtamal made from heirloom corm from Mexico and ground daily using a volcanic stone mill. Served hot from the first time they are warmed.

Suadero Taco

$3.50
Pollo Taco

Pollo Taco

$3.50

Achiote marinated grilled chicken, guacamole, onion, cilantro. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.50

Pork shoulder confit, guacamole, escabeche, chicharron. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$4.50

Tempura fried cod, cabbage slaw, chile mayo. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Baja Shrimp

Baja Shrimp

$4.50

Tempura fried shrimp, cabbage slaw, chile mayo. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

El Teofilo Taco

El Teofilo Taco

$3.50

Shrimp a la diabla, melted cheese. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Mushroom Taco

Mushroom Taco

$3.50

(Vegan) Tempura fried mushroom, black bean puree, salsa goku, crispy kale. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Cauliflower Trompo

Cauliflower Trompo

$3.50

Cauliflower marinated in Salsa Piccolo, served over salsa pipián, topped with pickled onions, micro greens, and sunflower seeds. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Milpa Bowl

Milpa Bowl

$9.00

(Vegan) Complete and healthy meal in a box. Served with Aztec Salad, sliced avocado, grilled sweet potato, spring mix, pepitas, pickled red onion, raisins, in a citrus-achiote vinaigrette. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Taco Pack for (4)

Taco Pack for (4)

$50.00

Everything you need for a Taco night at home. Your choice of 1 full pound of meat or mushrooms (makes 10-12 tacos), 12 tortillas, guacamole, salsas, cotija, onions y cilantro, one (1) order of Grilled Sweet Potato, and two (2) orders of Grilled Elote. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

1/2lb Taco Meat

1/2lb Taco Meat

$20.00

1/2lb of your choice of suadero, carnitas, pollo, or fried mushroons. Served with small salsas, guacamole, onion y cilantro, cotija, and 6 tortillas. (makes about 5-6 tacos) (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Más

Grilled Elote

Grilled Elote

$4.00

Mexican street corn on the cob. Served grilled and topped with lime mayo, cotija cheese, and chile tajín powder. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Elote en Vaso

$4.00

Mexican white corn served in a cup with lime mayo, cotija, and chile powder. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Grilled Sweet Potatoes

Grilled Sweet Potatoes

$6.00

Grilled sweet potatoes with pumpkin seed salsa macha, cilantro-lime aioli, and crispy kale. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Tempura Green Beans

Tempura Green Beans

$6.00

Crispy tempura fried green beans with chile mayo, lime, and tajín powder. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Aztec Salad

Aztec Salad

$3.00

(Vegan) Chilled quinoa salad with black beans, poblanos, grilled corn, tomato, onion, avocado. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Tostada De Ceviche

$7.00

Extras

Tres Leches Confleis

Tres Leches Confleis

$7.00Out of stock

Tres Leches cake with Confleis Cereal Milk

6 Tortillas

$3.00
Tortillas (12)

Tortillas (12)

$6.00

1 dozen fresh tortillas made from nixtamal from heirloom blue corn from Mexico and ground daily using a volcanic stone wet mill.

Pan De Muerto

$8.00Out of stock
Masa (1qt)

Masa (1qt)

$10.00Out of stock

1 quart of fresh masa made with nixtamal from heirloom blue corn from Mexico and ground daily using a volcanic stone wet mill.

Choco Taco

$5.00Out of stock
Carrot-Pineapple Salsa 8oz

Carrot-Pineapple Salsa 8oz

$8.00

House made salsa with carrot, ginger, orange, pineapple, and chile de arbol. Our spiciest salsa.

Salsa Verde 8oz

$4.00
Salsa Macha 8oz

Salsa Macha 8oz

$10.00

House made salsa macha with pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, dried herbs, spices, raisins, and chiles.

Salsa Goku 8oz

Salsa Goku 8oz

$10.00

House made salsa macha with fermented black beans, garlic, and chiles japonés. Makes literally anything taste better.

Salsa Roja 8oz

Salsa Roja 8oz

$4.00

House made salsa with jalapeño and aromatics.

Tostadas (4) and Salsas

$5.00

Six baked tostadas served with Salsa Verde and Carrot-Pineapple Salsa

Chili Mayo 2oz

Macha 2oz

Salsa Goku 2oz

$2.00

Nixta Horchata 21+

$6.00Out of stock

Kids

Kid Taco

$2.50

Kid Quesadilla

$4.00

Refrescos

Baby Coca-Cola 235ml

Baby Coca-Cola 235ml

$2.50

Coca-Cola made with cane sugar. 355ml glass bottle

Jarritos Tamarindo

Jarritos Tamarindo

$2.50

Tamarind flavored Mexican fruit soda.

Jarritos Mandarina

Jarritos Mandarina

$2.50

Mexican orange soda

Soto Manzana

Soto Manzana

$3.50

Mexican Grapefruit Soda

Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$2.50

Flavorless liquid "they" say you're supposed to drink.

Mineragua

Mineragua

$2.50Out of stock

Super-bubbly mineral water

Medio Litro

Medio Litro

$3.50

Sprite made with cane sugar. 355ml glass bottle

Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.50

made with real sugar

Sangria Senorial

Sangria Senorial

$2.50

Non-alcoholic sangria

Jarritos Toronja

Jarritos Toronja

$2.50Out of stock

Mexican Apple Soda

Diet Coke 12oz

Diet Coke 12oz

$2.00

Low-calorie cola

Elite Grapefruit

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

16oz Horchata

$3.00

24 Oz Horchata

$4.00

16oz Hibiscus AF

$3.00

Fresh steeped Hibiscus tea, sugar

HIBISCUS AF 24oz

$4.00

Fresh steeped Hibiscus tea, sugar

16oz Carrot Ginger Pina

16oz Carrot Ginger Pina

$3.00

Fresh carrot, pineapple, ginger juices, water, sugar

24oz Carrot Ginger Pina

24oz Carrot Ginger Pina

$4.00

Fresh carrot, pineapple, ginger juices, water, sugar

Tamarindo

$3.00Out of stock

Beer

16oz XX

$4.00Out of stock
16oz Marble Cerveza Draft

16oz Marble Cerveza Draft

$4.00

Mexican-style Lager, 4.5%ABV Albuquerque, NM An exquisite light Mexican-style lager with a fine toasted grain base character and subtle hop bitterness. The on-tap carbonation makes for a beautiful head and pillowy soft texture. An exceptional beer.

16oz AURELLIA'S

$5.00

16oz Deadbeach Heff

$5.00

16oz Marble Desert Fog IPA

$7.00
Chela Roja 16oz

Chela Roja 16oz

$6.00

A new take on a michelada. Fresh cucumber, citrus, ginger, and chile juices topped off with Marble Cerveza and served with a chamoy-chile rim. (Vegan)(must be 21 to purchase)

Chela Verde 16oz

Chela Verde 16oz

$5.00

Our version of a Red Beer. House mix of charred tomatoes, tomatillo, jalapeno, dried chiles, salsas negras, lime. Topped with Marble Cerveza lager and served with a chamoy-chile rim. *contains shellish (must be 21 to purchase)

16oz Pacifico

$4.00Out of stock

24oz XX

$6.00Out of stock
24oz Marble Cerveza Draft

24oz Marble Cerveza Draft

$6.00

Mexican-style Lager, 4.5%ABV Albuquerque, NM An exquisite light Mexican-style lager with a fine toasted grain base character and subtle hop bitterness. The on-tap carbonation makes for a beautiful head and pillowy soft texture. An exceptional beer. (must be 21 to purchase)

24oz Aurellia's

$7.00

24oz Marble Desert Fog IPA

$8.00

24oz DB Heff

$7.00
Chela Roja 24oz

Chela Roja 24oz

$7.00

Our version of a Red Beer. House mix of charred tomatoes, tomatillo, jalapeno, dried chiles, salsas negras, lime. Topped with Marble Cerveza lager and served with a chamoy-chile rim. *contains shellish (must be 21 to purchase)

Chela Verde 24oz

Chela Verde 24oz

$8.00

A new take on a michelada. Fresh cucumber, citrus, ginger, and chile juices topped off with Marble Cerveza and served with a chamoy-chile rim. (Vegan)(must be 21 to purchase)

24oz Pacifico

$6.00Out of stock

24oz Tupps Sour

$7.00Out of stock
Colimita Lager 12oz

Colimita Lager 12oz

$4.25

German Pilsnser, 4.2% ABV, Cervecería de Colima, MX. A simple and well-made tropical Mexican-craft representation of a German lager. Bright and crystalline with a fine white head; with a mild-bitter note and a floral-hop aroma. This four-time champion at Cerveza México and 2019 Gold Winner at Copa Cerveza de América. (must be 21 to purchase)

*ESTRELLA JALISCO*

*ESTRELLA JALISCO*

$4.00

Mexican Lager, 4.5% ABV, Monterrey, MX. Medium to light bodied. Great carbonation and yeast. Very sudsy and clean. The carbonation and yeast clean the palate well and leave just enough sweetness on the finish.

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Mexican-style lager, 4.4% ABV, Mexico Brewed as a model of what good beer should be, this rich, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager delivers a crisp, refreshing taste. It's modelo time, foo

Modelo Negra

Modelo Negra

$4.00

Mexican-amber, 5.3% ABV, Mexico Munich-type beer with 5.3º of alcohol that offers a balanced flavor and a delicate aroma of dark malt, caramel and hops.

Victoria 12oz

Victoria 12oz

$4.00

Mexican Lager, 4% ABV, Grupo Modelo, MX. Pours a dark amber color with a small amount of white head. Toasted grain smell. Medium body. Roasted malt flavors. Light and crushable and true to the style.

Pacifico Lager

Pacifico Lager

$4.00

Mexican-style pilsner, 4.4% ABV, Mazatlan, Mexico Cerveza Pacífico Clara, better known as Pacífico, is a Mexican pilsner-style beer. It was first brewed in 1900 when three Germans opened a brewery, the Cerveceria del Pacífico in Mazatlán.

Indio Cerveza

Indio Cerveza

$4.00

Isastegi Cider

$7.00
Yellow Rose IPA Can

Yellow Rose IPA Can

$5.00

American IPA, 6.8% ABV, Lone Pint Brewery, Magnolia, Texas In our opinion its one of the best beers on the planet. A SMaSH, Single Malt and Single Hop, IPA using a caboodle (technical term for a large amount of malt) of malt and a new hop released in 2012 called Mosaic (HBC 369). It is a daughter of Simcoe (YCR 14), one of our favorite hops. Whole cone Mosaic is used for bittering, flavoring, and aroma in the kettle; it is also massively dry hopped. The beer is named after a Texas Heroine. Tasting notes: chalk-white head with a very clean malt backbone. The hops impart strong grapefruit, pineapple, and blueberry flavor and aroma. A strong beer that is extremely quaffable. 16.9oz

Yellow Rose 4-Pack

Yellow Rose 4-Pack

$16.00Out of stock

A Smash, Single Malt and Single Hop, IPA using a caboodle (technical term for a large amount of malt) of malt and a new hop released in 2012 called Mosaic (HBC 369). It is a daughter of Simcoe (YCR 14), one of our favorite hops. Whole cone Mosaic is used for bittering, flavoring, and aroma in the kettle; it is also massively dry hopped. The beer is named after a Texas Heroine. Tasting notes: chalk-white head with a very clean malt backbone. The hops impart strong grapefruit, pineapple, and blueberry flavor and aroma. A strong beer that is extremely quaffable.

La Lucha Pulque

$5.00

Corona Familiar

$4.00

Cazadores Ranch Water

$7.00

Cazadores Paloma

$7.00Out of stock
Pacifico

Pacifico

$4.00Out of stock
Chela Verde Kit

Chela Verde Kit

$16.00

Make your own Chelas with 8oz of our house Chela Verde mix, a six pack of Colimita Lager, limes, chamoy, and tajín.

Chela Roja Kit

Chela Roja Kit

$16.00

Make your own Chelas with 8oz of our house Chela Roja mix, a six pack of Colimita Lager, limes, chamoy, and tajín.

Roja Mix Only

Roja Mix Only

$8.00

Our version of a Red Beer. House mix of charred tomatoes, tomatillo, jalapeno, dried chiles, salsas negras, lime. Topped with Marble Cerveza lager and served with a chamoy-chile rim. *contains shellish

Verde Mix Only

Verde Mix Only

$8.00

8oz. Fresh cucumber, citrus, ginger, and chile juices topped off with Marble Cerveza and served with a chamoy-chile rim. (Vegan)

Momento Verde Amares 200ml

Momento Verde Amares 200ml

$20.00

Collect them all! Verde Momento is made with 8 year old agave Espadin by mezcalero Doroteo Garcia in Tlacolula, Oaxaca. The agaves are cooked in an underground oven using ocote, holm oak, and peppertree which give the mezcal a distinct smokiness.After cooking for about 5 days, the agaves are tahona-crushed before being put into 1,500 liter fermentation vats and fermented using natural yeasts. Momento Verde has a developed a reforestation policy that results in 10 new agaves being planted for every one that is harvested.

Vino Natural

ALTA MARFA WHITE CANNED

$10.00
Azul & Garanza Tempranillo 6oz

Azul & Garanza Tempranillo 6oz

$7.00

100% Tempranillo. 2019, Navarra, Spain. served by the glass (plastic cup) Certified organic and handpicked grapes from the Murillo and Santa Cara vineyards that are an average age of 15 years old. The winemakers are passionate about organic farming and have additionally invested in farming their vineyards 100% organically, without the use of pesticides, insecticides, or chemical fertilizers that wear out the soil. TASTING NOTES | Fresh, dry and delicious. Bright aromatics of red cherries and raspberries, strawberry and hints of cedar on the palate. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)

Azul Y Garanza Viura 6oz

Azul Y Garanza Viura 6oz

$7.00

100% Viura. 2019, Navarra, Spain. served by the glass (plastic cup) Certified Organic. The grapes undergo a 16 day, wild yeast fermentation in concrete tank followed by brief aging in stainless steel until bottling and release. TASTING NOTES | Fresh, dry and delicious. Viura (also known as Macabeo, or maybe as the white wine of Rioja) expressed lively citrus and pear fruit flavors on a balanced backbone of acidity. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)

Slipper glass

$9.00Out of stock
Luck Dog Sake

Luck Dog Sake

$8.00Out of stock

Xarmant

$14.00Out of stock

ALTA MARFA RED CANNED

$10.00Out of stock

ALTA MARFA RED

$12.00Out of stock
Azul 1L Bottle

Azul 1L Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

100% Tempranillo. 2019, Navarra, Spain. Certified organic and handpicked grapes from the Murillo and Santa Cara vineyards that are an average age of 15 years old. The winemakers are passionate about organic farming and have additionally invested in farming their vineyards 100% organically, without the use of pesticides, insecticides, or chemical fertilizers that wear out the soil. TASTING NOTES | Fresh, dry and delicious. Bright aromatics of red cherries and raspberries, strawberry and hints of cedar on the palate. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)

Azul Viura 1L Bottle

Azul Viura 1L Bottle

$35.00

100% Viura. 2019, Navarra, Spain. Certified Organic. The grapes undergo a 16 day, wild yeast fermentation in concrete tank followed by brief aging in stainless steel until bottling and release. TASTING NOTES | Fresh, dry and delicious. Viura (also known as Macabeo, or maybe as the white wine of Rioja) expressed lively citrus and pear fruit flavors on a balanced backbone of acidity. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)

Las Jaras Glou Glou 750ml Bottle

Las Jaras Glou Glou 750ml Bottle

$35.00

4% Zinfandel, 37% Carignan, 5% Petite Sirah, 3% Pinot Noir, 1% Cabernet Sauvignon. 2019, Mendocino County, CA. Las Jaras Wines is owned by comedian and artist Eric Wareheim. Glou Glou is the kind of light red that tastes like sparkles and bright, summer fruit. Enough acid to stand up to your tacos and salsas with intense berry notes that can perfectly complement a suadero taco or grilled camote. Serve slightly chilled—this is the most refreshing red wine ever. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)

Las Jaras Slipper Sipper 750ml

Las Jaras Slipper Sipper 750ml

$33.00

41% Charbono, 31% Zinfandel, 18% Carignan, 10% Petite Sirah. A Nouveau is born! Nouveau is the name given to the first wine of the vintage. This wine is produced using carbonic maceration. The wine has a nose full of blue and red fruit. There are gobs of boysenberry and plum. On the palate it is super juicy with boysenberry jam, pomegranate, and blueberry. It has balanced acidity and there is an appealing mouth coating tannin that keeps it fresh on the palate.

Las Jaras Sweet Berry 750ml

Las Jaras Sweet Berry 750ml

$60.00Out of stock

Las Jaras Rosato 750ml

$50.00

Field Recordings Skins Orange Wine 750ml

$38.00

Field Recordings Pet Nat Rose

$40.00Out of stock

Field Recordings Neverland Cab Sauv

$35.00
Bubbles Yetti

Bubbles Yetti

$60.00
Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux

Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux

$35.00Out of stock
Austin Winery Granache

Austin Winery Granache

$45.00Out of stock
Santos Brujos Chardonnay 750ml

Santos Brujos Chardonnay 750ml

$50.00Out of stock

Wildman Piggy Pop 750ml

$55.00

Las Jaras Cloe Carbonic

$50.00

Neverland Glass

$7.00

Cocktails & Spirits

Raicilla has been produced for over 500 years in the Mexican state of Jalisco, Mexico. Tabernas is made from cultivated agave Maximiliana. The agave is roasted in an adobe clay oven fueled by black oak. It is then fermented in oak vats with natural yeast, then distilled once in a stainless steel alambic Arabic-Filipino hybrid still. The nose has citrus peals and herbs. The palate is dry with notes of cooked agave. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)

Frozen Margarita

$8.00
Margarita Clasica

Margarita Clasica

$7.00

100% agave tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec served on the rocks with a salt rim (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pickup) (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Hibiscus Margarita

$8.00

100% agave tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec, hibiscus. Served with salt and limes for rim. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Mezcal Margarita

Mezcal Margarita

$9.00

Espadin mezcal, fresh lime juice, triple sec, fresh carrot, pineapple, and ginger. Served with salt rim. (must be 21) (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Classic Margarita Kit

Classic Margarita Kit

$35.00

32oz of 100% agave tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec. Served with side of limes and salt for rim. Serves 5-6 drinks (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pickup) (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

Mezcal Margarita Kit

Mezcal Margarita Kit

$45.00

Espadin/barril mezcal, fresh lime juice, triple sec, carrot and pineapple juices. Served with chile-chamoy for rim. Serves 5-6 drinks (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pickup)

Hibiscus Margarita Kit

Hibiscus Margarita Kit

$40.00

32 oz 100% agave tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec, hibiscus. Served with salt and limes for rim. Serves 5-6 drinks. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pickup)

Neta Bicuishe 1.5oz

Neta Bicuishe 1.5oz

$23.00
Momento Verde Amares 200ml

Momento Verde Amares 200ml

$20.00

Collect them all! Verde Momento is made with 8 year old agave Espadin by mezcalero Doroteo Garcia in Tlacolula, Oaxaca. The agaves are cooked in an underground oven using ocote, holm oak, and peppertree which give the mezcal a distinct smokiness.After cooking for about 5 days, the agaves are tahona-crushed before being put into 1,500 liter fermentation vats and fermented using natural yeasts. Momento Verde has a developed a reforestation policy that results in 10 new agaves being planted for every one that is harvested.

Abosolo 50ml Botellita

$7.00Out of stock
Arette Blanco 1.5oz (Copy)

Arette Blanco 1.5oz (Copy)

$6.00

100% Agave tequila from Atotonilco, Jalisco is distilled from agave hillside grown at 4,620 feet elevation. A low pressure, slow agave roast creates Cimarron's bright, forward flavor, and fermentation is entirely natural using winemakers yeast.(must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pickup)

Socorro Blanco 1.5oz

$7.00

Siembra Valles Blanco 1.5oz (Copy)

$8.00

Lalo Blanco 1.5oz

$11.00
La Gritona 1.5oz (Copy)

La Gritona 1.5oz (Copy)

$8.00

100% agave tequila from the Golden Triangle of the Jalisco Highlands. Citrus notes, smoked agave, geraniums and tobacco. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pickup)

Cazadores Repo 1.5 oz

$7.00
Ocho Reposado 1.5oz

Ocho Reposado 1.5oz

$13.00
Fortaleza Anejo 1.5oz

Fortaleza Anejo 1.5oz

$15.00

100% tahona crushed agave and copper distilled tequila from the original Sauza family. Other tequila sold under that brand no longer has any ties to the family of distillers. Flavors include cooked agave, citrus, vanilla, apple, earth, and cinnamon. The finish is long and rich, delicately spicy, and it has an oily texture and has it’s own distinct character, and is not like any other tequila. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)

G4 Añejo 1.5oz

$15.00

Don Vicente Extra Añejo 1.5oz

$22.00
Siete Leguas Blanco 1.5oz (Copy)

Siete Leguas Blanco 1.5oz (Copy)

$10.00Out of stock

A phenomenal smooth, spicy blanco. Siete Leguas means 'seven leagues' and was the name of Pancho Villa's favorite horse. Siete Leguas is most famous for having produced Patrón at the time when that brand was building its reputation as a high-quiality tequila. Siete Leguas is what Patrón is supposed to taste like.

El Tesoro Reposado 1.5oz

El Tesoro Reposado 1.5oz

$7.00Out of stock

Tahona-ground tequila from Felipe Camarena. Rested in American oak ex-bourbon barrels for nine to eleven months. Sweet and smoky flavor, with hints of vanilla and oak. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)

Tapatío Excelencia Extra Añejo 1.5oz (Copy)

$25.00Out of stock
Ojo De Tigre 1.5oz (Copy)

Ojo De Tigre 1.5oz (Copy)

$7.00

Ojo de Tigre Joven is produced with maguey Espadin from Oaxaca and maguey Tobala from Puebla. The agaves are cooked in an underground pit over, milled with a tahona, and double distilled in a copper alembique still. served with seasonal accompaniments. (must be 21)

Rey Campero Espadin 1.5oz (Copy)

Rey Campero Espadin 1.5oz (Copy)

$8.00

Rey Campero Espadin uses agave 100% Espadin that is fermented in open air with wild yeasts and aged in glass before bottling, which gives it a softer feel. many consider this to be one of the better Espadin Mezcales on the market. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)

Ponte Chingon 1.5oz

$10.00
Vago Elote 1.5oz (Copy)

Vago Elote 1.5oz (Copy)

$12.00

Vago Elote is truly unique and tastes sweet with wood tones and layers of honeycomb, green tropical fruit, and smoke. It has a prolonged finish loaded with mint and papaya. This is a triple distilled Mezcal. Between the second and third distillations, Aquilino Garcia Lopez adds roasted corn from his farm. The roasted corn taste shines through to the finish. Sadly, Aquilino Garcia passed away and this wonderful spirit will be gone forever once its poured.

Illegal Reposado 1.5oz

$11.00

Delincuente Tamarindo 1.5oz

$18.00

Delincuente Pechuga 1.5oz

$19.00
El Jolgorio Tobala 1.5oz (Copy)

El Jolgorio Tobala 1.5oz (Copy)

$23.00

Ojo de Tigre Joven is produced with maguey Espadin (agave Angustifolia) from Oaxaca and maguey Tobala (agave Potatorum) from Puebla. The agaves are cooked in an underground pit over, milled with a tahona, and double distilled in a copper alembique still. This is a 200ml bottle and served with seasonal accompaniments. (must be 21) (to-go only)

5 Sentidos Pechuga de Mole 1.5oz (Copy)

$25.00
Real Minero Barril 1.5oz (Copy)

Real Minero Barril 1.5oz (Copy)

$26.00
Madre Mezcal Espadin 1.5oz (Copy)

Madre Mezcal Espadin 1.5oz (Copy)

$10.00Out of stock

42% Espadin, 27% Arroqueño, 20% Coyote, 11% Mexicano. Vago Ensamble de Barro is from Sola de Vega and has a soft bouquet of pine needles and fertile earth. Its full body has an essence of charred cinnamon and finishes with notes of pumpkin and chestnuts. Clay pot distillation gives this a distinctly mineral and earthy quality. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)

Rey Campero Madre Cuishe 1.5oz (Copy)

Rey Campero Madre Cuishe 1.5oz (Copy)

$12.00Out of stock

Made from wild Cuishe magueys which take 9 to 12 years to mature, this mezcal is produced in the Oaxacan Highlands according to tradition and with sustainability in mind. The clear, unaged spirit has a fruity and crisp profile with a distinct earthy and mineral twist to it. A great representation of a karwinskii agave. (must be 21)(to-go only)

Los Nahuales Anejo 1.5oz (Copy)

Los Nahuales Anejo 1.5oz (Copy)

$14.00Out of stock
Neta Bicuishe 1.5oz (Copy)

Neta Bicuishe 1.5oz (Copy)

$23.00Out of stock

Sotol Coyote

$12.00

Marfa Spirits 80 Proof 1.5 oz

$8.00

Marfa Sprits Sotol (Copy)

$9.00

Casa Médanos 1.5oz

$12.00
Por Siempre 1.5oz (Copy)

Por Siempre 1.5oz (Copy)

$7.00
Flor: Desierto 1.5oz (Copy)

Flor: Desierto 1.5oz (Copy)

$10.00

Flor del Desierto Desert is made by third-generation producer Gerardo Ruelas in Coyame del Sotol, Chihuahua from the Dasylirion Leiophyllum plant. The sotols are cooked in shallow pits fueled by oak firewood, shredded by axe and knife, open-air fermented in below-ground tanks, and double-distilled in copper pot stills. It is savory with notes of sage smoke and leather along with an underlying salinity and finish of black peppercorn. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)

Flor: Sierra 1.5oz (Copy)

Flor: Sierra 1.5oz (Copy)

$11.00
Flor: Cascabel 1.5oz (Copy)

Flor: Cascabel 1.5oz (Copy)

$13.00

Flor: Canei 1.5oz (Copy)

$15.00
Clande Sotol "Ensamble" 1.5oz (Copy)

Clande Sotol "Ensamble" 1.5oz (Copy)

$14.00Out of stock
Sotoleros: Mario y Cesar 1.5oz (Copy)

Sotoleros: Mario y Cesar 1.5oz (Copy)

$14.00Out of stock
La Venenosa Raicilla Tabernas 1.5oz (Copy)

La Venenosa Raicilla Tabernas 1.5oz (Copy)

$9.00

La Venenosa Azul 1.5oz

$30.00
Tepua Bacanoea 1.5oz

Tepua Bacanoea 1.5oz

$13.00
SigloCero 1.5oz

SigloCero 1.5oz

$7.00
Nixta Elote Liqueur 1.5oz (Copy)

Nixta Elote Liqueur 1.5oz (Copy)

$6.00

Abasolo corn whiskey is infused with heirloom corn on the cob along with a sweet mash of Cacahuzintle hominy. The sweet corn notes are reminiscent of dried stone fruits, fragrant herbs, roasted nuts. Tastes like a tamal dulce. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)

Abosolo Corn Whiskey 1.5oz

Abosolo Corn Whiskey 1.5oz

$7.00

Mexican corn whiskey made from nixtamalized Cacahuazintle corn. 43%ABV (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pickup)

Crema De Mezcal 1.5 oz (Copy)

$9.00
Fernet-Valet 1.5oz (Copy)

Fernet-Valet 1.5oz (Copy)

$6.00

Rio Grande Orange

$6.00

Marmelo Quince 1.5oz

$9.00

Pajarote 1.5oz

$7.00
Marfa Spirit Co. Vodka

Marfa Spirit Co. Vodka

$7.00
Community Vodka 1.5oz (Copy)

Community Vodka 1.5oz (Copy)

$7.00
Marfa Spirit Co. Gin

Marfa Spirit Co. Gin

$7.00

Feral Cat Gin (Copy)

$8.00

Gracias a Dios (Copy)

$7.00

Uruapan (Copy)

$7.00
Lost Irish Whiskey

Lost Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Eagle Rare Bourbon 1.5oz

$10.00

Rio Grande Grapefruit

$6.00Out of stock

Abosolo 50ml Botellita

$7.00Out of stock
Margarita Clasica (Copy)

Margarita Clasica (Copy)

$7.00

100% agave tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec served on the rocks with a salt rim (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pickup)

Hibiscus Margarita (Copy)

$8.00

100% agave tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec, hibiscus. Served with salt and limes for rim.

Mezcal Margarita (Copy)

Mezcal Margarita (Copy)

$9.00

Espadin mezcal, fresh lime juice, triple sec, fresh watermelon. Served with salt rim. (must be 21)

Classic Margarita Kit (Copy)

Classic Margarita Kit (Copy)

$35.00

32oz of 100% agave tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec. Served with side of limes and salt for rim. Serves 5-6 drinks (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pickup)

Hibiscus Margarita Kit (Copy)

Hibiscus Margarita Kit (Copy)

$40.00

32 oz 100% agave tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec, hibiscus. Served with salt and limes for rim. Serves 5-6 drinks. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pickup)

Watermelon Margarita Kit (Copy)

Watermelon Margarita Kit (Copy)

$45.00

Espadin/barril mezcal, fresh lime juice, triple sec, carrot and pineapple juices. Served with chile-chamoy for rim. Serves 5-6 drinks (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pickup)

Growler

Growler

$20.00

Growler with beer

$32.00

Shirts

T-Shirt Sm

$25.00

T-Shirt Med

$25.00

T-Shirt Lrg

$25.00

T-Shirt XL

$25.00

T-Shirt XXL

$25.00

June's Tote

Gracias Tote

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

311 Montana 1-A, El Paso, TX 79902

Directions

Taconeta image
Taconeta image

