Taconeta
83 Reviews
$$
311 Montana 1-A
El Paso, TX 79902
Popular Items
Botanas
Avocado Tostada
(Vegan) Crispy baked tortilla, guacamole, pumpkin seed salsa macha, pickled red onion, kale and carrot powders (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Aguachile
Spicy cucumber-lime juice shrimp cocktail with, poached shrimp, cilantro, cucumber, avocado, pickled onion. Served with tostadas. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Coctel
Mexican-style shrimp cocktail with tomato, clam juice, avocado, cilantro, cucumber, and poached shrimp. Served with tostadas. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Tacos
Suadero Taco
Pollo Taco
Achiote marinated grilled chicken, guacamole, onion, cilantro. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Carnitas Taco
Pork shoulder confit, guacamole, escabeche, chicharron. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Baja Fish Taco
Tempura fried cod, cabbage slaw, chile mayo. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Baja Shrimp
Tempura fried shrimp, cabbage slaw, chile mayo. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
El Teofilo Taco
Shrimp a la diabla, melted cheese. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Mushroom Taco
(Vegan) Tempura fried mushroom, black bean puree, salsa goku, crispy kale. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Cauliflower Trompo
Cauliflower marinated in Salsa Piccolo, served over salsa pipián, topped with pickled onions, micro greens, and sunflower seeds. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Milpa Bowl
(Vegan) Complete and healthy meal in a box. Served with Aztec Salad, sliced avocado, grilled sweet potato, spring mix, pepitas, pickled red onion, raisins, in a citrus-achiote vinaigrette. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Taco Pack for (4)
Everything you need for a Taco night at home. Your choice of 1 full pound of meat or mushrooms (makes 10-12 tacos), 12 tortillas, guacamole, salsas, cotija, onions y cilantro, one (1) order of Grilled Sweet Potato, and two (2) orders of Grilled Elote. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
1/2lb Taco Meat
1/2lb of your choice of suadero, carnitas, pollo, or fried mushroons. Served with small salsas, guacamole, onion y cilantro, cotija, and 6 tortillas. (makes about 5-6 tacos) (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Más
Grilled Elote
Mexican street corn on the cob. Served grilled and topped with lime mayo, cotija cheese, and chile tajín powder. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Elote en Vaso
Mexican white corn served in a cup with lime mayo, cotija, and chile powder. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Grilled Sweet Potatoes
Grilled sweet potatoes with pumpkin seed salsa macha, cilantro-lime aioli, and crispy kale. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Tempura Green Beans
Crispy tempura fried green beans with chile mayo, lime, and tajín powder. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Aztec Salad
(Vegan) Chilled quinoa salad with black beans, poblanos, grilled corn, tomato, onion, avocado. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Tostada De Ceviche
Extras
Tres Leches Confleis
Tres Leches cake with Confleis Cereal Milk
6 Tortillas
Tortillas (12)
1 dozen fresh tortillas made from nixtamal from heirloom blue corn from Mexico and ground daily using a volcanic stone wet mill.
Pan De Muerto
Masa (1qt)
1 quart of fresh masa made with nixtamal from heirloom blue corn from Mexico and ground daily using a volcanic stone wet mill.
Choco Taco
Carrot-Pineapple Salsa 8oz
House made salsa with carrot, ginger, orange, pineapple, and chile de arbol. Our spiciest salsa.
Salsa Verde 8oz
Salsa Macha 8oz
House made salsa macha with pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, dried herbs, spices, raisins, and chiles.
Salsa Goku 8oz
House made salsa macha with fermented black beans, garlic, and chiles japonés. Makes literally anything taste better.
Salsa Roja 8oz
House made salsa with jalapeño and aromatics.
Tostadas (4) and Salsas
Six baked tostadas served with Salsa Verde and Carrot-Pineapple Salsa
Chili Mayo 2oz
Macha 2oz
Salsa Goku 2oz
Nixta Horchata 21+
Refrescos
Baby Coca-Cola 235ml
Coca-Cola made with cane sugar. 355ml glass bottle
Jarritos Tamarindo
Tamarind flavored Mexican fruit soda.
Jarritos Mandarina
Mexican orange soda
Soto Manzana
Mexican Grapefruit Soda
Jarritos Lime
Flavorless liquid "they" say you're supposed to drink.
Mineragua
Super-bubbly mineral water
Medio Litro
Sprite made with cane sugar. 355ml glass bottle
Jarritos Fruit Punch
made with real sugar
Sangria Senorial
Non-alcoholic sangria
Jarritos Toronja
Mexican Apple Soda
Diet Coke 12oz
Low-calorie cola
Elite Grapefruit
Topo Chico
Jarritos Pineapple
16oz Horchata
24 Oz Horchata
16oz Hibiscus AF
Fresh steeped Hibiscus tea, sugar
HIBISCUS AF 24oz
Fresh steeped Hibiscus tea, sugar
16oz Carrot Ginger Pina
Fresh carrot, pineapple, ginger juices, water, sugar
24oz Carrot Ginger Pina
Fresh carrot, pineapple, ginger juices, water, sugar
Tamarindo
Beer
16oz XX
16oz Marble Cerveza Draft
Mexican-style Lager, 4.5%ABV Albuquerque, NM An exquisite light Mexican-style lager with a fine toasted grain base character and subtle hop bitterness. The on-tap carbonation makes for a beautiful head and pillowy soft texture. An exceptional beer.
16oz AURELLIA'S
16oz Deadbeach Heff
16oz Marble Desert Fog IPA
Chela Roja 16oz
A new take on a michelada. Fresh cucumber, citrus, ginger, and chile juices topped off with Marble Cerveza and served with a chamoy-chile rim. (Vegan)(must be 21 to purchase)
Chela Verde 16oz
Our version of a Red Beer. House mix of charred tomatoes, tomatillo, jalapeno, dried chiles, salsas negras, lime. Topped with Marble Cerveza lager and served with a chamoy-chile rim. *contains shellish (must be 21 to purchase)
16oz Pacifico
24oz XX
24oz Marble Cerveza Draft
Mexican-style Lager, 4.5%ABV Albuquerque, NM An exquisite light Mexican-style lager with a fine toasted grain base character and subtle hop bitterness. The on-tap carbonation makes for a beautiful head and pillowy soft texture. An exceptional beer. (must be 21 to purchase)
24oz Aurellia's
24oz Marble Desert Fog IPA
24oz DB Heff
Chela Roja 24oz
Our version of a Red Beer. House mix of charred tomatoes, tomatillo, jalapeno, dried chiles, salsas negras, lime. Topped with Marble Cerveza lager and served with a chamoy-chile rim. *contains shellish (must be 21 to purchase)
Chela Verde 24oz
A new take on a michelada. Fresh cucumber, citrus, ginger, and chile juices topped off with Marble Cerveza and served with a chamoy-chile rim. (Vegan)(must be 21 to purchase)
24oz Pacifico
24oz Tupps Sour
Colimita Lager 12oz
German Pilsnser, 4.2% ABV, Cervecería de Colima, MX. A simple and well-made tropical Mexican-craft representation of a German lager. Bright and crystalline with a fine white head; with a mild-bitter note and a floral-hop aroma. This four-time champion at Cerveza México and 2019 Gold Winner at Copa Cerveza de América. (must be 21 to purchase)
*ESTRELLA JALISCO*
Mexican Lager, 4.5% ABV, Monterrey, MX. Medium to light bodied. Great carbonation and yeast. Very sudsy and clean. The carbonation and yeast clean the palate well and leave just enough sweetness on the finish.
Modelo Especial
Mexican-style lager, 4.4% ABV, Mexico Brewed as a model of what good beer should be, this rich, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager delivers a crisp, refreshing taste. It's modelo time, foo
Modelo Negra
Mexican-amber, 5.3% ABV, Mexico Munich-type beer with 5.3º of alcohol that offers a balanced flavor and a delicate aroma of dark malt, caramel and hops.
Victoria 12oz
Mexican Lager, 4% ABV, Grupo Modelo, MX. Pours a dark amber color with a small amount of white head. Toasted grain smell. Medium body. Roasted malt flavors. Light and crushable and true to the style.
Pacifico Lager
Mexican-style pilsner, 4.4% ABV, Mazatlan, Mexico Cerveza Pacífico Clara, better known as Pacífico, is a Mexican pilsner-style beer. It was first brewed in 1900 when three Germans opened a brewery, the Cerveceria del Pacífico in Mazatlán.
Indio Cerveza
Isastegi Cider
Yellow Rose IPA Can
American IPA, 6.8% ABV, Lone Pint Brewery, Magnolia, Texas In our opinion its one of the best beers on the planet. A SMaSH, Single Malt and Single Hop, IPA using a caboodle (technical term for a large amount of malt) of malt and a new hop released in 2012 called Mosaic (HBC 369). It is a daughter of Simcoe (YCR 14), one of our favorite hops. Whole cone Mosaic is used for bittering, flavoring, and aroma in the kettle; it is also massively dry hopped. The beer is named after a Texas Heroine. Tasting notes: chalk-white head with a very clean malt backbone. The hops impart strong grapefruit, pineapple, and blueberry flavor and aroma. A strong beer that is extremely quaffable. 16.9oz
Yellow Rose 4-Pack
A Smash, Single Malt and Single Hop, IPA using a caboodle (technical term for a large amount of malt) of malt and a new hop released in 2012 called Mosaic (HBC 369). It is a daughter of Simcoe (YCR 14), one of our favorite hops. Whole cone Mosaic is used for bittering, flavoring, and aroma in the kettle; it is also massively dry hopped. The beer is named after a Texas Heroine. Tasting notes: chalk-white head with a very clean malt backbone. The hops impart strong grapefruit, pineapple, and blueberry flavor and aroma. A strong beer that is extremely quaffable.
La Lucha Pulque
Corona Familiar
Cazadores Ranch Water
Cazadores Paloma
Pacifico
Chela Verde Kit
Make your own Chelas with 8oz of our house Chela Verde mix, a six pack of Colimita Lager, limes, chamoy, and tajín.
Chela Roja Kit
Make your own Chelas with 8oz of our house Chela Roja mix, a six pack of Colimita Lager, limes, chamoy, and tajín.
Roja Mix Only
Our version of a Red Beer. House mix of charred tomatoes, tomatillo, jalapeno, dried chiles, salsas negras, lime. Topped with Marble Cerveza lager and served with a chamoy-chile rim. *contains shellish
Verde Mix Only
8oz. Fresh cucumber, citrus, ginger, and chile juices topped off with Marble Cerveza and served with a chamoy-chile rim. (Vegan)
Momento Verde Amares 200ml
Collect them all! Verde Momento is made with 8 year old agave Espadin by mezcalero Doroteo Garcia in Tlacolula, Oaxaca. The agaves are cooked in an underground oven using ocote, holm oak, and peppertree which give the mezcal a distinct smokiness.After cooking for about 5 days, the agaves are tahona-crushed before being put into 1,500 liter fermentation vats and fermented using natural yeasts. Momento Verde has a developed a reforestation policy that results in 10 new agaves being planted for every one that is harvested.
Vino Natural
ALTA MARFA WHITE CANNED
Azul & Garanza Tempranillo 6oz
100% Tempranillo. 2019, Navarra, Spain. served by the glass (plastic cup) Certified organic and handpicked grapes from the Murillo and Santa Cara vineyards that are an average age of 15 years old. The winemakers are passionate about organic farming and have additionally invested in farming their vineyards 100% organically, without the use of pesticides, insecticides, or chemical fertilizers that wear out the soil. TASTING NOTES | Fresh, dry and delicious. Bright aromatics of red cherries and raspberries, strawberry and hints of cedar on the palate. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)
Azul Y Garanza Viura 6oz
100% Viura. 2019, Navarra, Spain. served by the glass (plastic cup) Certified Organic. The grapes undergo a 16 day, wild yeast fermentation in concrete tank followed by brief aging in stainless steel until bottling and release. TASTING NOTES | Fresh, dry and delicious. Viura (also known as Macabeo, or maybe as the white wine of Rioja) expressed lively citrus and pear fruit flavors on a balanced backbone of acidity. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)
Slipper glass
Luck Dog Sake
Xarmant
ALTA MARFA RED CANNED
ALTA MARFA RED
Azul 1L Bottle
100% Tempranillo. 2019, Navarra, Spain. Certified organic and handpicked grapes from the Murillo and Santa Cara vineyards that are an average age of 15 years old. The winemakers are passionate about organic farming and have additionally invested in farming their vineyards 100% organically, without the use of pesticides, insecticides, or chemical fertilizers that wear out the soil. TASTING NOTES | Fresh, dry and delicious. Bright aromatics of red cherries and raspberries, strawberry and hints of cedar on the palate. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)
Azul Viura 1L Bottle
100% Viura. 2019, Navarra, Spain. Certified Organic. The grapes undergo a 16 day, wild yeast fermentation in concrete tank followed by brief aging in stainless steel until bottling and release. TASTING NOTES | Fresh, dry and delicious. Viura (also known as Macabeo, or maybe as the white wine of Rioja) expressed lively citrus and pear fruit flavors on a balanced backbone of acidity. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)
Las Jaras Glou Glou 750ml Bottle
4% Zinfandel, 37% Carignan, 5% Petite Sirah, 3% Pinot Noir, 1% Cabernet Sauvignon. 2019, Mendocino County, CA. Las Jaras Wines is owned by comedian and artist Eric Wareheim. Glou Glou is the kind of light red that tastes like sparkles and bright, summer fruit. Enough acid to stand up to your tacos and salsas with intense berry notes that can perfectly complement a suadero taco or grilled camote. Serve slightly chilled—this is the most refreshing red wine ever. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)
Las Jaras Slipper Sipper 750ml
41% Charbono, 31% Zinfandel, 18% Carignan, 10% Petite Sirah. A Nouveau is born! Nouveau is the name given to the first wine of the vintage. This wine is produced using carbonic maceration. The wine has a nose full of blue and red fruit. There are gobs of boysenberry and plum. On the palate it is super juicy with boysenberry jam, pomegranate, and blueberry. It has balanced acidity and there is an appealing mouth coating tannin that keeps it fresh on the palate.
Las Jaras Sweet Berry 750ml
Las Jaras Rosato 750ml
Field Recordings Skins Orange Wine 750ml
Field Recordings Pet Nat Rose
Field Recordings Neverland Cab Sauv
Bubbles Yetti
Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux
Austin Winery Granache
Santos Brujos Chardonnay 750ml
Wildman Piggy Pop 750ml
Las Jaras Cloe Carbonic
Neverland Glass
Cocktails & Spirits
Frozen Margarita
Margarita Clasica
100% agave tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec served on the rocks with a salt rim (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pickup) (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Hibiscus Margarita
100% agave tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec, hibiscus. Served with salt and limes for rim. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Mezcal Margarita
Espadin mezcal, fresh lime juice, triple sec, fresh carrot, pineapple, and ginger. Served with salt rim. (must be 21) (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Classic Margarita Kit
32oz of 100% agave tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec. Served with side of limes and salt for rim. Serves 5-6 drinks (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pickup) (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Mezcal Margarita Kit
Espadin/barril mezcal, fresh lime juice, triple sec, carrot and pineapple juices. Served with chile-chamoy for rim. Serves 5-6 drinks (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pickup)
Hibiscus Margarita Kit
32 oz 100% agave tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec, hibiscus. Served with salt and limes for rim. Serves 5-6 drinks. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pickup)
Neta Bicuishe 1.5oz
Abosolo 50ml Botellita
Socorro Blanco 1.5oz
Lalo Blanco 1.5oz
Cazadores Repo 1.5 oz
Ocho Reposado 1.5oz
Fortaleza Anejo 1.5oz
100% tahona crushed agave and copper distilled tequila from the original Sauza family. Other tequila sold under that brand no longer has any ties to the family of distillers. Flavors include cooked agave, citrus, vanilla, apple, earth, and cinnamon. The finish is long and rich, delicately spicy, and it has an oily texture and has it’s own distinct character, and is not like any other tequila. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)
G4 Añejo 1.5oz
Don Vicente Extra Añejo 1.5oz
El Tesoro Reposado 1.5oz
Tahona-ground tequila from Felipe Camarena. Rested in American oak ex-bourbon barrels for nine to eleven months. Sweet and smoky flavor, with hints of vanilla and oak. (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pick up)
Ponte Chingon 1.5oz
Illegal Reposado 1.5oz
Delincuente Tamarindo 1.5oz
Delincuente Pechuga 1.5oz
Sotol Coyote
Marfa Spirits 80 Proof 1.5 oz
Casa Médanos 1.5oz
La Venenosa Azul 1.5oz
Tepua Bacanoea 1.5oz
SigloCero 1.5oz
Abosolo Corn Whiskey 1.5oz
Mexican corn whiskey made from nixtamalized Cacahuazintle corn. 43%ABV (must be 21 to purchase. age verified upon pickup)
Rio Grande Orange
Marmelo Quince 1.5oz
Pajarote 1.5oz
Marfa Spirit Co. Vodka
Marfa Spirit Co. Gin
Lost Irish Whiskey
Eagle Rare Bourbon 1.5oz
Rio Grande Grapefruit
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
311 Montana 1-A, El Paso, TX 79902