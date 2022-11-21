Little Diner

Restaurant info

Serving El Paso and Las Cruces for over 40 years! Delicious gorditas, tacos, enchiladas, flautas, burritos, tapatias, chile rellenos, hamburgers, chile colorado, chile verde, tamales, barbacoa, avocado, chile con queso, sopaipillas, tres leches, churros, flan. We serve ice cold beers like budweiser, budlight, coors, dos equis, corona, modelo, shiner bock, blue moon. We are currently doing only take out and delivery. A casual dining restaurant perfect for the whole family. Come and visit this historic El Paso icon!