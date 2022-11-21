Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Little Diner

1,361 Reviews

$

7209 7th St

Canutillo, TX 79835

Order Again

Popular Items

Chile Colorado con Carne Burrito
Gorditas Plate (3 Gorditas)
Chile con Queso Bowl

Burritos

Always fresh, made from scratch, delicious flour tortillas wrapped around our time tested recipes
Avocado Burrito

Avocado Burrito

$3.85
Barbacoa Burrito

Barbacoa Burrito

$3.99

Bean Burrito

$3.55
Chile Colorado con Carne Burrito

Chile Colorado con Carne Burrito

$3.95
Chile Verde con Carne Burrito

Chile Verde con Carne Burrito

$3.95
Chile Relleno Burrito

Chile Relleno Burrito

$3.95
Combo Burrito

Combo Burrito

$3.95
Meat Burrito

Meat Burrito

$3.55

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas (3)

$7.50

Chicken Enchiladas (3)

$7.95

Meat Enchiladas (3)

$7.95

Enchilada (1)

$2.65

Tapatias

Avocado Tapatia

$2.85

Bean Tapatia

$2.65

Combination Tapatia

$2.85

Meat Tapatia

$2.65

Flautas

Beef Flts

Beef Flts

$6.50
Chicken Flts

Chicken Flts

$6.50

Side Orders/A La Carte

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$1.99
Chile con Queso Bowl

Chile con Queso Bowl

$4.95+

Avocado Bowl

$4.95+

Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Nacho Cheese

$3.71

Fries

$3.99

Nachos

$5.75

Loaded Nachos

$7.85

Chile Relleno

$3.25

Quesadilla

$2.30

Flour Tortilla

$0.90

Jalapeno

$0.90

S/O Avocado

$0.90

S/O Sour Cream

$0.90

S/O Salad

$0.60

S/O Cheese

$0.60

S/O Lettuce

$0.60

S/O Tomato

$0.60

S/O Meat

$3.00

S/O CC Sauce

$1.62

S/O CV Sauce

$1.62

Corn Tortillas (3)

$0.88

S/O Chile con Queso

$1.50

S/O Nacho Chz

$2.00

Chile Colorado Bowl

$7.50

Chile Verde Bowl

$7.50

Gorditas

Avocado Gordita

$2.85

Barbacoa Gordita

$3.15

Bean Gordita

$2.50

Chile Colorado Gordita

$2.85

Chile Verde Gordita

$2.85

Meat Gordita

$2.55

Chicken Gordita

$2.55

Tacos

Avocado Tacos (3)

$6.75
Beef Tacos (3)

Beef Tacos (3)

$6.25

Chicken Tacos (3)

$6.25

Bean Tacos (3)

$5.75

Taco (1)

$2.25
Taco Salad w/ Beef

Taco Salad w/ Beef

$6.25

Taco Salad w/ Chicken

$6.25

Mexican Tacos (1)

$1.75

Al Pastor Tacos (4)

$8.75

Asada Tacos (4)

$9.00

Tripitas Tacos (4)

$8.75

Barbacoa Tacos (4)

$9.00

Tamales

Red Tamale

Red Tamale

$2.09

Rajas Tamale

$2.09

Cheese Tamale

$2.09

Chicken Tamale

$2.09

Red Tamale Dozen

$17.99

Rajas Tamale Dozen

$17.99

Cheese Tamale Dozen

$17.99

Chicken Tamale Dozen

$17.99

Hamburgers

Hamburger Ony

$4.50
Hamburger Basket

Hamburger Basket

$6.75

Mexican Plates

Choose from any of our iconic items, served with rice beans and salad
Taco Plate (3 Tacos)

Taco Plate (3 Tacos)

$11.25
Mexican Taco Plate (4 Tacos)

Mexican Taco Plate (4 Tacos)

$12.50

Gorditas Plate (3 Gorditas)

$12.50

3 of our Crunchy Gorditas filled with your choice of our classic recipes

Flautas Plate (4)

$11.75
Tamales Plate (3)

Tamales Plate (3)

$12.75

Tapatias Plate (2)

$10.50

Enchiladas Plate (3)

$11.25

Chile Rellenos Plate (2)

$12.75

Chile Colorado Plate

$12.00

Chile Verde Plate

$12.00
Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$13.25

Childs Plate

$6.75

To Prepare at Home

Thick Corn Tortillas (dozen)

$1.29

Thin Corn Tortillas (dozen)

$1.29

Flour Tortillas (dozen)

$5.99

Tostadas (LB)

$2.99

Salsa (16oz)

$5.99

Red Enchilada Sauce (16oz)

$5.99

Green Enchilada Sauce (16oz)

$5.99

Chile Verde Con Carne (16oz)

$6.99

Chile Colorado Con Carne (16oz)

$6.99

Rice (16oz)

$5.09

Beans (16oz)

$5.09

Ground Beef (16oz)

$5.49

Masa To Go

Plain Masa

$1.99

Prepared Gordita Masa

$2.99

Prepared Tamale Masa

$2.99

Container for Masa

$2.00

Dessert

Empanadas

$1.15

Churro

$2.15
Pastel de Tres Leches

Pastel de Tres Leches

$3.99

Flan

$3.99

Sopaipilas

$3.99

Special Promos

Sunday B I G Play

$42.99

Merch

T-Shirt

$15.99

GORDITAS

Ground Beef Gordita

$1.25

Chile Colorado Gordita

$1.25

Chile Verde Gordita

$1.25

Bean Gordita

$1.25

Chicken Gordita

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving El Paso and Las Cruces for over 40 years! Delicious gorditas, tacos, enchiladas, flautas, burritos, tapatias, chile rellenos, hamburgers, chile colorado, chile verde, tamales, barbacoa, avocado, chile con queso, sopaipillas, tres leches, churros, flan. We serve ice cold beers like budweiser, budlight, coors, dos equis, corona, modelo, shiner bock, blue moon. We are currently doing only take out and delivery. A casual dining restaurant perfect for the whole family. Come and visit this historic El Paso icon!

Location

7209 7th St, Canutillo, TX 79835

Directions

Gallery
Little Diner image
Little Diner image

