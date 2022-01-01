Great Notion Brewing
Due to beer delivery demand, there is a 6 x 4-pack / $108 minimum.
FRENCH FRIES
2444 NW 28th Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2444 NW 28th Ave
Portland OR
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pizza Thief
Pizzeria and Bar
Sacramento Fulfillment Hub
Come in and enjoy!!
Impala
Come in and enjoy!
Life of Pie
The pride of Life of Pie and the source of our amazing pizzas is our 6,900 pound wood fired pizza oven, hand-made by the legendary Stefano Ferrara in Napoli, Italy.