Go
Toast

Great Notion Brewing

Due to beer delivery demand, there is a 6 x 4-pack / $108 minimum.

FRENCH FRIES

2444 NW 28th Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (187 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy breaded chicken breast with relish, house slaw, and Duke's Mayo on a toasted sesame bun. Add a drizzle of Aardvark Hot Sauce for 50 cents!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2444 NW 28th Ave

Portland OR

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Thief

No reviews yet

Pizzeria and Bar

Sacramento Fulfillment Hub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Impala

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Life of Pie

No reviews yet

The pride of Life of Pie and the source of our amazing pizzas is our 6,900 pound wood fired pizza oven, hand-made by the legendary Stefano Ferrara in Napoli, Italy.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston