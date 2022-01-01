Go
Greenbrier Pizza & Pub

Eat More Pizza!

2536 HWY 41S

Popular Items

Cheesin
The foundation to all pizza. Our mozzarella + provolone cheesy blend, combined with our classic marinara sauce is pizza perfection.
Pizza
7 wings$9.00
Our crispy wings are baked to perfection. 1 cup of ranch or bleu cheese included for dipping. Each additional sauce $0.50.
Choose your sauce for tossing or on the side: Plain baked, our homemade signature sweet and spicy Street Sauce, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard, Xtra Hot, or dry rub Cajun seasoning.
Cheesy Bread$7.00
So cheese! Served with marinara for dipping.
Prince Stix$4.50
Our original dippable bread sticks. Served with marinara.
13 wings$15.00
Our crispy wings are baked to perfection. Up to 2 cups of ranch or bleu cheese included for dipping. Each additional sauce $0.50.
Choose your sauce for tossing or on the side: Plain baked, our homemade signature sweet and spicy Street Sauce, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard, Xtra Hot, or dry rub Cajun seasoning.
AN-I-MAL
With all of the meats, this pie can't be beat. Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, and bacon.
The Most Excellent Supreme
Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, mushroom, black olive, green olive, onion, and green pepper.
The Vegetation
A joyful harmony from the plant kingdom, mushroom, olive, spinach, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, artichoke, jalapeño, and tomato.
The Music City Miracle
Marinara, cheese, Nashville Hot Chicken, dill pickle chips, swirled with a ranch drizzle. Miraculous flavor.
Location

2536 HWY 41S

Greenbrier TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
