Grumpy's Italian Grill
We are a locally owned and operated restaurant. Come in and enjoy pizzas, pastas, and pints.
PIZZA • PASTA
402 5th St SW • $$
Location
402 5th St SW
Cullman AL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
