Gus's Crab Shack
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD
29 W Market Street
Location
29 W Market Street
Port Penn DE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fazzio's Pasta Company
Specializing in fresh pasta. All ingredients are from local sources like farms, butchers and wineries
Curry & Cocktails
Curry & Cocktails is a traditional Indian cuisine blending delectable dishes, an elegant ambiance and friendly service.
CP's Pub
Come in and enjoy!
GameChangers
Come in and enjoy!