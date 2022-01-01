Go
Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus

HangOverEasy is a diner that features playful twists on classic dishes.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1646 Neil Ave • $

Avg 4.2 (558 reviews)

Popular Items

OG Burger$8.99
Fresh ground beef with grilled onion, topped with melted american cheese and sliced picked on a toasted potato roll.
Sausage Skillet$8.99
Local sausage, grilled green peppers, yellow onions, and tomatoes with HOE fries. Topped with queso and two eggs any style. Served with choice of toast.
The Dirty$9.99
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, HOE fries, and queso wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with fresh pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, more queso and crema.
Chicken Chorizo Skillet$8.99
Grilled chicken, chorizo sausage, green peppers, yellow onions, tomatoes and HOE fries topped with queso cheese. Served with two eggs any style and toast.
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened chicken, black beans and cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, queso and crema. Served with two sunny side eggs.
Side Fruit Cup$3.75
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1646 Neil Ave

Columbus OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
