Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus
HangOverEasy is a diner that features playful twists on classic dishes.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1646 Neil Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1646 Neil Ave
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Midway On High
Come in and enjoy!
Roots Natural Kitchen
Come enjoy one of our 10 signature salad and grain bowls! Make it your own with any substitutions you like. OR build your own bowl of bases, ingredients, dressings and a grill item.
Leo's on the Alley
Come in and enjoy!
Ethyl & Tank
Located in the heart of Ohio State's campus, Ethyl & Tank is a purveyor of fine American food and drink.
It is our commitment here at Ethyl & Tank to provide a quality, innovative hub for the student, professional, and local community on campus and the surrounding area. We offer a meeting place with a nationally renowned selection of craft beers as well as a diverse south-western styled menu. We aim to deliver a casual yet upscale environment with tremendous customer service.