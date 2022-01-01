Go
Toast

Bee Healthy Cafe

Fresh, Fast, Good!

1501 N Santa Fe Avenue, suite 156

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Black Bean Burger$9.99
black bean patty, pepper jack,
spinach, tomatoes, onions,
chipotle mayo
California$9.99
grilled chicken, provolone,
tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
Spicy Club$9.99
black forest ham,
mesquite smoked turkey, bacon,
pepper jack, tomatoes, onions,
spinach, chipotle mayo
Quesadilla$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
Mediterranean$9.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes,
black olives, basil pesto
Wild Alaskan Salmon$10.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan,
onions, tomatoes, spinach,
chipotle vinaigrette
Terlingua$8.99
smoked turkey, pepper jack,
tomatoes, romaine,
chipotle mayo
Elvis$4.99
peanut butter, banana, milk,
chocolate whey protein, honey
Breakfast Wrap$4.99
eggs, tomatoes, Black Forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla
Elvis$4.99
peanut butter, banana, milk,
chocolate whey protein, honey
See full menu

Location

1501 N Santa Fe Avenue, suite 156

Edmond OK

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Lab Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Provision Concepts

No reviews yet

Here at Provision Concepts we Eat Well & Laugh Loudly!

Old School Bagel Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Patriarch Craft Beer House & Lawn

No reviews yet

Edmond's craft beer destination! 48 craft beers on draft, wine, whiskey, & cocktails. We also have a kitchen serving Yakitori style, Japanese food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston