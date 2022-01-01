Go
Heather's

Neighborhood Restaurant with a Menu for Everyone!

SANDWICHES

5201 Chicago Ave S • $$

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)

Popular Items

Buddha Bowl$16.00
Coconut Jasmine Rice, Roasted Sweet Potato, Kale, Cauliflower, Red Peppers, Pickled Red Onion, Fried Curry Tofu, Cilantro Chutney
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Bibb Lettuce, Shredded Celery, Carrots, Honey Blue Cheese Mayo, on Brioche Bun served with a choice of side
Kids Cheeseburger Slider$7.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$20.00
Edamame, Pickled Onion, Peppers and Onions, Avocado, Rice and Brocoli
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Radish, Blue Cheese, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Blue Cheese Dressing
Field Burger$15.00
Cheddar Cheese, Fischer Farms Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
Braised Pork Cubano$16.00
Fischer Farms Roasted Pork Loin and Ham, Gruyere, Pickled Onions, Peppers, Mustard Sauce on a French Roll with choice of Side
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Roasted Turkey, Basil Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Honey Wheat with choice of Side
Wild Rice Veggie Burger- Contains Gluten$14.00
Muenster Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Pickled Onions, Lettuce , Avocado, Sunflower Sprouts
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

5201 Chicago Ave S

Minneapolis MN

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
