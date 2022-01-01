Go
Hillside Farmacy

Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner & brunch, pick up, contactless dine in or favor delivery.

1209 E 11th St • $$

Avg 4 (1594 reviews)

Popular Items

Big Brekkie$15.00
Beef Burger & Fries$16.00
Texas grass fed beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumber, 77 sauce
Seasonal Fruit$5.00
Kale Caesar$12.00
Side Bacon$5.00
Egg & Sausage Breakfast Sammy$12.00
Breakfast sausage, farm egg, spring mix, tomato, mixed pickles, cheddar cheese.
Latte$4.25
Veggie Burger & Fries$16.00
House made veggie (black beans, risotto, seasonal vegetables, smoked almonds, caramelized onion) with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumber, 77 sauce*
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
Mac & Cheese$16.00
Taleggio, aged white cheddar bread, crumbs
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1209 E 11th St

Austin TX

Sunday9:00 am - 3:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
