Go
Honolulu Coffee image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Honolulu Coffee

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2365 Kalakaua Ave.

HONOLULU, HI 96815

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL$12.00
Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes
BANANA BREAD$3.75
KONA CHIP MUFFIN$4.75
Rich Kona Coffee infused muffin loaded with semi sweet chocolate chips
THE CLASSIC ACAI BOWL$10.50
Acai, granola, banana, blueberries, strawberries
BACON EGG & CHEESE ENGLISH MUFFIN$5.50
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm

Location

2365 Kalakaua Ave., HONOLULU HI 96815

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Duke's Waikiki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hula Grill Waikiki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moani Waikiki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kuhio Avenue Food Hall

No reviews yet

An amazing dining venue in Waikiki, Hawaii! Located at the iconic International Marketplace in the heart of Waikiki! Come bring the whole family and enjoy 10 food stalls and 3 bars all under one roof!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Honolulu Coffee

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston