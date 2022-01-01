Go
Hooligan's Half/Irish Pub

We offer Shepherd's Pie and Fish & Chips. You will also find fresh burgers, buffalo shrimp and chicken wings on our menu.

586 S Jefferson Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$9.99
Hand Breaded Boneless Wings Tossed in a Sauce of your Choice
Chips and Queso (now with more queso, no salsa)$5.19
The name says it all
Fish and Chips$9.99
9 oz of cod beer battered and deep fried, served with one side and a small portion of slaw
Hooligans Wings$9.99
Cookeville's Best wings. You choose the Heat
Chicken Quesadilla$7.99
Quesadilla Stuffed with Chicken, Cheese, Jalapeños, Onions, Peppers, and Black Olives with Sour Cream and Salsa
Mozzarella Sticks$6.19
Served with Marinara
Corned Beef and Cabbage$12.00
Served with Carrots, Red Potatoes and a roll
Fried Pickles$6.19
Lightly Fried and Served with Remoulade
10 Traditional Wings$6.99
Ranch$0.49
Location

Cookeville TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
