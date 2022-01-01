Go
Toast

Hopfields

Authentic French Fare, Craft Beer & Wine.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3110 Guadalupe St Ste 400 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1933 reviews)

Popular Items

Poutine$13.00
hand-cut fries, house-made gravy, cheese curds, fine herbs.
Side Salad$4.00
mixed greens side salad, dijion vinagrette
Banana & Nutella Crepe$9.00
bruleéd banana, nutella, caramel, lavender sugar
Steak Frites$39.00
choice black angus filet, beurre maître d’hôtel, dijon, pommes frites
Moules Frites$29.00
PEI mussels, white wine, Korean chili flake, garlic, shallot, aioli & pommes frites
Pascal Burger$18.00
caramelized onions, camembert cheese, grain mustard, cornichons, Challah bun, choice of fries, side salad, or cup of soup.
Mushroom Leek Tarte$19.00
Topo Chico 12oz$4.00
Ratatouille$17.00
roasted; eggplant, zucchini, squash, bell peppers, tomato, shallots, garlic, sour beer, baguette
Veggie Burger$17.00
black bean patty, caramelized onions, avocado, butter lettuce, Challah bun, choice of pommes frites, salad or soup.
*vegan options
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3110 Guadalupe St Ste 400

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thrive Craft House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

El Patio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Honey Moon Spirit Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston