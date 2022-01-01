Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit) imageView gallery

Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)

31 Reviews

2902 Medical Arts St

Austin, TX 78705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Honey Lavender Latte
Iced Sea Salt Caramel Mocha Latte
Iced Honey Lavender Matcha Latte

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.99

A fan favorite, our locally-brewed rich and bold blend of cold-extracted coffee

French Vanilla Cold Brew

French Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.49

The spectacular marriage of our signature cold brew and French Vanilla

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.99

A double shot of our premium South American blend, served over water and ice

Iced Redeye

Iced Redeye

$4.99

Our signature cold brew with a double shot of espresso... guaranteed to get you going

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.49

A double shot of espresso with fresh chilled milk, a cold and smooth classic

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.99

A double shot of espresso with fresh chilled milk and a sweet vanilla finish

Iced Mocha Latte

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.99

A double shot of espresso with fresh chilled milk and a sweet mocha finish

Iced Honey Lavender Latte

Iced Honey Lavender Latte

$4.99

A floral concoction with a double shot of espresso, fresh chilled milk, finished with a hint of honey & lavender

Iced Sea Salt Caramel Mocha Latte

Iced Sea Salt Caramel Mocha Latte

$4.99

An enticing medley of caramel, mocha, sea salt, and espresso, shaken to order with fresh chilled milk

Iced Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

Iced Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$4.99

A delicious blend of brown sugar goodness, oat milk, and a double shot of espresso shaken over ice.

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$4.49

A premium blend of teas and spices, lightly sweetened, with fresh chilled milk

Hot Drinks

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.99

A perfectly bold South American blend - smooth with fruity notes

Espresso

Espresso

$2.99

A double shot of espresso, 'nuf said

Americano

Americano

$3.49

A double shot of our premium South American blend, smooth with fruity notes

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.49

A double shot of espresso with a dollop of foam on top

Cortado

Cortado

$3.49

A double shot of espresso crowned with 2 oz of silky microfoam

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.99

A double shot of espresso with 6 oz of milk, finished with a meringue-like foam

Redeye

Redeye

$4.99

Our signature drip coffee finished with a double shot of espresso, guaranteed to get you going

Latte

Latte

$3.99

A double shot of espresso with 10 oz of steamed milk, finished with a layer of foam

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.49

A double shot of espresso with 10 oz of steamed milk lightly sweetened with vanilla syrup, finished with a layer of foam

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$4.49

An exquisite blend of espresso, steamed milk, and a sweet mocha finish

Honey Lavender Latte

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.49

A floral concoction of honey, lavender, espresso, and velvety microfoam

Sea Salt Caramel Mocha Latte

Sea Salt Caramel Mocha Latte

$4.49

The indulgently rich combination of caramel, mocha, and a pinch of sea salt, finished with velvety microfoam

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.99

A premium blend of teas and spices, lightly sweetened, with your choice of milk

Matcha Bar

Hot Matcha

Hot Matcha

$3.99

Our delightful mix of ceremonial grade matcha and hot water, lightly sweetened with agave

Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

$4.49

Our ceremonial grade matcha shaken to order with agave and water

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.49

A spectacular blend of our ceremonial grade matcha, agave, and steamed milk

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.99

A delectable blend of our ceremonial grade matcha, shaken to order with agave and fresh chilled milk

Hot Honey Lavender Matcha Latte

Hot Honey Lavender Matcha Latte

$4.99

The excellent marriage of our ceremonial grade matcha, lavender, honey, and velvety milk

Iced Honey Lavender Matcha Latte

Iced Honey Lavender Matcha Latte

$5.49

An intriguing infusion of our ceremonial grade matcha, lavender, honey, and fresh chilled milk, shaken to order

Iced Matcha Palmer

Iced Matcha Palmer

$4.99

The refreshing combination of our ceremonial grade matcha, lemonade, and a dash of mint, shaken to order

Hot Matcha Chai

Hot Matcha Chai

$3.99

A balanced mix of rich matcha with chai spices and your choice of milk

Iced Matcha Chai

Iced Matcha Chai

$4.49

A balanced mix of rich matcha with chai spices and your choice of milk

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.99
Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.99
Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.99

Vanilla ice cream, strawberry puree Allergens: Milk

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$5.99
Mad Max Milkshake

Mad Max Milkshake

$5.99

Vanilla ice cream, Fruity Pebbles, Oreos. Allergens: milk, wheat. Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.

Oreo Cold Brew Milkshake

Oreo Cold Brew Milkshake

$5.99

Vanilla ice cream, cold brew coffee, Oreos Allergens: Milk, Wheat

Pastries & Breakfast Sandwiches

Hangover Helper Breakfast Sandwich

Hangover Helper Breakfast Sandwich

$5.49

An expertly crafted sandwich made with our breakfast sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese between two Belgian waffles

Waffles with Chocolate Sauce

$5.99

Waffles with Caramel Sauce

$5.99

Pizza

The Cheesy One

$8.99

The Really Cheesy One

$11.99

The Spicy Sausage One

$12.99

The Pepperoni One

$8.99

The Ricotta One

$13.99

The Hawaiian One

$13.99

The Meaty One

$13.99

The BBQ Chicken One

$13.99

The Truff Sauce One

$14.99

The Mike’s Hot Honey One

$13.99

The Cheesy One But With Cauliflower Crust

$9.99

The Really Cheesy One But With Cauliflower Crust

$12.99

The Spicy Sausage One But With Cauliflower Crust

$13.99

The Pepperoni One But With Cauliflower Crust

$9.99

The Ricotta One But With Cauliflower Crust

$14.99

The Hawaiian One But With Cauliflower Crust

$14.99

The Meaty One But With Cauliflower Crust

$14.99

The BBQ Chicken One But With Cauliflower Crust

$14.99

The Truff Sauce One But With Cauliflower Crust

$15.99

The Mike’s Hot Honey One But With Cauliflower Crust

$14.99

Specialties & Sides

The One That’s Bacon & Cheddar Tots

$6.99

The Waffles With Caramel Sauce

$5.99

The Waffles With Chocolate Sauce

$5.99
Chicken Tenders & Tots

Chicken Tenders & Tots

$7.99

Our classic juicy chicken tenders paired with our piping hot tots. How can you go wrong? Allergens: milk, soy, wheat. Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.

Classic Chicken Tenders

Classic Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Juicy chicken tenders. Allergens: milk, soy, wheat. Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.49Out of stock

Creamy mozzarella cheese wrapped in an Italian-seasoned breading. Allergens: milk, soy, wheat. Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.99

Delicious tots made fresh for you. Allergens: soy. Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.

Wow Bao- Teriyaki Chicken 2pack

$7.99

Wow Bao- Mongolian Beef 2pack

$7.99

Wow Bao- BBQ Pork 2pack

$7.99

Wow Bao- Cheeseburger 2pack

$7.99

Wow Bao- Sampler

$14.99

Wow Bao- Teriyaki Chicken 4pack

$14.99

Wow Bao- Mongolian Beef 4pack

$14.99

Wow Bao- Cheeseburger 4pack

$14.99

Wow Bao- BBQ Pork 4pack

$14.99

10pc Buffalo Wings

$14.99

10pc BBQ Wings

$14.99

12pc Boneless Buffalo Wings

$11.99

12pc Boneless BBQ Wings

$11.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bandit is now a part of Gopuff Kitchen

Website

Location

2902 Medical Arts St, Austin, TX 78705

Directions

Gallery
Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit) image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Joint - Austin - San Jacinto Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
2809 San Jacinto Blvd Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW - 2808 Guadalupe St.
orange starNo Reviews
2808 Guadalupe St. Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Moody's Kitchen + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2530 Guadalupe Street Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Zombie Taco - Moxy Austin
orange star4.4 • 155
2552 Guadalupe St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Austin, TX
orange star4.5 • 3,958
404 W. 26th St. Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
zPizzeria Vetri - Austin
orange starNo Reviews
2421 San Antonio Street Austin, TX 78785
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

The Pizza Press - Austin, TX
orange star4.5 • 3,958
404 W. 26th St. Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Kesos Tacos
orange star4.4 • 3,280
600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Hopfields
orange star4.5 • 1,933
3110 Guadalupe St Ste 400 Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Texas French Bread
orange star4.6 • 1,526
2900 Rio Grande St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
El Patio - Austin
orange star4.3 • 1,371
2938 Guadalupe St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Goodall's at Hotel Ella
orange star4.5 • 364
1900 Rio Grande St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
East Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
South Lamar District
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Oltorf/East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston