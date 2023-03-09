Progress Coffee (Brick + Mortar) 3421 N IH 35

  • Home
Coffee & NA

Hot Coffee Drinks

Americano

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$5.50

Cortado

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Cup of Hot Coffee 12 oz

East Side Latte

$5.00+

Latte

Espresso

$4.00

Cup of cold brew coffee 12 oz

Kol and Coffee Combo

$5.00

Latte

$5.00+

Lavender Latte

$5.00+

Macchiato

$4.50

Rose Latte

$5.00+

Single Shot Espresso

$1.50

Steamer

$2.50

Cold Coffee Drinks

Lightning

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Thunder

$5.00

N/A Frozen Lightning

$6.50

Grab & Go Drinks

Athletic NA Beer

$6.00

Dram CBD

$6.00

House Made Lemonade

$5.00

K-Tonic Kombucha

$6.00+

Natalie’s OJ

$6.00

SoCo Ginger Beer

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

Still Water

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

Stoke Juice

$12.00+

Hop Water

$6.00

Can Soda

$3.00

Teas

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Matcha

$4.50+

British Brunch

$4.50+

Jasmine

$4.50+

Peppermint

$4.50+

Black Iced

$6.00

Hibiscus Iced

$6.00

Food

Pastries

Easy Tiger Muffin

$3.00

Muffin

Pain au Chocolat

$3.00

Pain au Chocolat

Cinnamon Knot

$3.00

Cinnamon Knot

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.25

Cranberry Orange Scone

Brownie

$4.50

Brownie

Blondie

$4.50

Blondie

Cheddar Biscuits

$3.25

Cheddar Biscuits

Danish

$4.00

Bagels

Everything

$5.00

Plain

$5.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$5.00

Side Cream Cheese/Schmear

$1.50

Andy k’s Donuts

Apple Fritter

$5.50

Frosted

$4.00

Vegan Oreo

$4.00

Beer

Draft

Zilker Icy Boys Lager

$7.00

Meanwhile Tender Robot IPA

$7.00

Bottles n' Cans

"The Floor is Java!" Coffee Porter

$7.00

(512) Pecan Porter

$7.00

Austin EastCiders

$8.00

Friends & Allies Fresh Coast IPA

$7.00

Friends & Allies Noisy Cricket

$7.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$8.00

High Noon Lime

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

HiSign El Berto

$7.00

HiSign Violet Blonde

$7.00

Live Oak Hefe

$7.00

McConauhaze

$7.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$7.00

Praire Pineapple Whip Treat Sour Ale

$8.00

Praire Rainbow Sherbet Sour Ale

$8.00

Southern Star Night & Day IPA

$7.00

Victoria Mexican Lager

$7.00

Whitestone Long Gone Blonde

$7.00

Yellow Rose Smash IPA

$7.00

StarBase Starhopped IPA

$7.00

StarBase "Of Kölsch I Still Love You"

$7.00

Cocktails

Craft Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Nightrider

$13.00

Smoky & Bandit

$14.00

Cherrywood Old Fashioned

$12.00

‘68 Mc Queen

$13.00

Mama Mia

$13.00

Lychee Martini

$11.00

Sparkplug shot

$9.00

Frozen

Frozen Lightning

$12.00

Adult Push Pop

$13.00

Classics

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Retail & Merch

Bagged Coffee 1 LB

Whole Bean Coffee Retail Bag

$15.00

Single Bag of Coffee 1 LB

Progress Shirt

Shirt

$20.00

Stroopwaffle

Original

$3.00

Liquor

Gin

Bombay Sapphire Dry

$8.00

Hendricks Gin

$9.00

Las Californias Citrus

$10.00

Las Californias Native

$10.00

Tequila / Mezcal

Casa Amigos Blanco

$8.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$10.00

Clasa Azul

$35.00

Espolon

$8.00

Exotico

$7.00

Oyo de Tigre Mezcal

$7.00

Rum

Denizen White Rum

$7.00

Flor de Cana 4yr Gold

$7.00

Paranubes

$8.00

Rum Haven Coconut

$8.00

Whisky

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$10.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00

Dickel 8 year

$7.00

Glemorangie Scotch

$13.00

Lost Irish

$8.00

Monkey Shoulder Scotch

$9.00

Old Grand-Dad

$6.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$7.00

Seven Tails XO Brandy

$8.00

Still Austin Bourbon

$8.00

Still Austin Rye

$10.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00

Kruto

$7.00

Pearl Cucumber

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto Gaetano

$7.00

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Boomsma

$8.00

Butterscotch

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Giffard Lichi-Li

$7.00

Giffard Rhubarbe

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Mathilde Peche

$6.00

Mathilde Triple sec

$6.00

Mr. Black Cold Brew

$7.00

Nola Coffee Liqueor

$8.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaco

$8.00

Rumchata

$7.00

St. Germaine

$7.00

Tia Maria

$7.00

Trader Vic's Macademia Nut

$7.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$9.00

Wine

Bubbles

Mimosa

$7.00

Glass

$7.00

Red

Pinot Noir

$8.00

White

Sauv Blanc

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3421 N IH 35, AUSTIN, TX 78722

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

