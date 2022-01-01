Go
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts

Hops & Pie serves delicious crafts beers, fresh artisan pizzas, salads and sandwiches. Berkeley Donuts serves more than a dozen flavors of four types of donuts Wednesday - Sunday mornings from 7:30am until sold out.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

3920 Tennyson St • $$

Avg 4.9 (3358 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Ranch$0.55
Vanilla Porter Coffee Cake$3.10
Detroit Style$10.50
Our Interpretation of a deep dish Detroit square. We serve a 10”x8” so every piece is a corner piece. Comes with house tomato sauce & super secret cheese blend
12" Small$10.50
comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend
Detroit Style$5.00
Our Interpretation of a deep dish Detroit square. We serve a 10”x8” so every piece is a corner piece. Comes with house tomato sauce & super secret cheese blend
Vegan & Gluten Free Lemon Poppy$3.10
Vegan & Gluten Free Strawberry Homer$3.10
Cinnamon Sugar$2.85
16" Large$18.00
comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend
Honey Glazed$2.35
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3920 Tennyson St

DENVER CO

Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

