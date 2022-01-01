Hormud Deli
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
3358 W Division St
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
3358 W Division St, St. Cloud MN 56301
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
PepperJax Grill
Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!
La Casita Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Pizza Depot
Come in and enjoy!
Cloud 9 Energy Bowls
Come in and enjoy our superfood energy bowls made with primarily organic, gluten free, dairy free, soy free, vegan and plant-based ingredients!