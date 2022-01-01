Go
Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

1173 Edgewood Ave S • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Soda
+Ranch
Kids Tender$6.00
Crinkle Cut Fries
Jumbo Tenders (3)$10.50
Wings$10.00
Pimento Cheese Fritter$6.00
¼ Dark Meat (Leg & Thigh)$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1173 Edgewood Ave S

Jacksonville FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
