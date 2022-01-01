Go
Toast

Hydraulic Hearth

Brick Oven Pizzas
Brewery
Craft Cocktails
Beer Garden
Warm Environment

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

716 Swan Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (893 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom & Truffle$16.00
garlic oil base, flat 12 mushrooms, local arugula, truffle salad, pecorino
Margherita$14.00
red sauce, mozzarella, basil, olive oil
Burrata$16.00
garlic cream, mozz, marinated tomato, basil, balsamic, crisped prosciutto
Chicken Pesto$17.00
spinach & basil pesto, roasted chicken, local tomato, artichoke, pecorino
Farm Salad$11.00
winter greens, radish, carrot, golden beet, roasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette
Pepperoni$15.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano
Buffalo Fried Chicken$17.00
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, pickled celery, blue cheese cream, mozzarella
Spinach Artichoke$16.00
spinach cream, roasted artichoke, mozzarella, parm
Four Cheese$14.00
red sauce, mozzarella, parm, provolone, ricotta
Crispy Cauliflower$12.00
roasted pepitas, vegan sriracha lime aioli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

716 Swan Street

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Magic Bear Beer Cellar

No reviews yet

Craft Beer Bottle Shop & Tasting Bar
Focused on the Elevation & Education of Beer

Swan Street Diner

No reviews yet

The Swan Street Diner, a fully restored 1937 Sterling Co.diner serving breakfast & lunch daily in Larkinville

Larkin Filling Station

No reviews yet

Enjoy a scratch-made lunch 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m Monday through Friday. The Filling Station is a 1930’s gas station retrofitted to accommodate a modern lunch restaurant with a focus on fresh flavors and seasonal ingredients as well as exceptional service.
Full menu available for take-out.
In addition to lunch, the Filling Station kitchen is a full service catering facility and operates as a private event venue after hours. Contact our team for more information!

Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar

No reviews yet

Our Pledge To You: We use only all natural ingredients without preservatives, artificial colors or flavors.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston