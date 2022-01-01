Illegal Pete's
ILLEGAL PETES - HOME OF THE BURRITO
BURRITOS
1851 W 38th Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1851 W 38th Ave
Denver CO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mythology Distillery
Mythology Distillery is an award winning craft distillery located in Denver's LoHi neighborhood at at 36th & Tejon. In additional to being named Best Colorado Distillery by 5280, our cocktail bar also won 5280's Best Cocktail Menu. Visit Mythology for distillery tours, free spirit tasters and a full cocktail menu that will excite your imagination! We also have special releases available exclusively at the Distillery and music is scheduled most Thursday's and Sunday's.
Lumber Baron inn
Come in and enjoy!
The Radiator
The Radiator is a café and bar in Denver Highlands and Sunnyside. While we are widely known as a coffee shop featuring Pablo’s Coffee, along with tea and kombucha. We serve breakfast sandwiches on bagels from Leroy’s Bagels. Our menu consists of bagel sandwiches and artisan coffee, as well as a large selection of craft beers and cocktails that we serve all day long.
SUSHI RONIN
Denver's award winning sushi and Japanese restaurant located in a hip, eclectic space in LOHI.