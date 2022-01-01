Sam's No.3 Downtown

Go
Sam's No. 3™ was the third of five Coney Islands opened by Sam Armatas throughout the 1920's. It was located at 1527 Curtis Street in the heart of downtown Denver.
On Sept. 28th, 1998, Sam's son Spero and grandsons Sam, Alex, and Patrick reestablished his most famous of Coney Islands, Sam's No. 3™. "The Boys" have made a promise to each other to continue the excellent food quality and warm atmosphere started by "Mr. Sam" more than 75 years ago!

BURRITOS

1500 Curtis St • $

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)

Popular Items

Hand Held Sausage$5.50
Your basic--with sausage!
Hand Held Bacon$5.50
Your basic--with bacon!
Hand Held Chorizo$6.00
Your basic--with chorizo!
Colorado Cool Aid 16oz$13.00
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Pama, Champagne, and OJ.
Ranch Souffle
16oz Soda Pop$2.99
Hand Held Regular$4.50
The "basic." Hand held burrito with hashbrowns, eggs, pork green chili and cheese inside.
#1 Spero$12.99
Classic Breakfast Burrito with Eggs and Potato wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered in Pork Green Chili, and topped with melted cheddar.
Denver Skillet$15.99
Tribute to the Mile High City! Potatoes mixed with ham, onion, green pepper smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green, and topped with shredded cheddar. Two eggs and toast.
Cheese Burger$14.99
Half pounder with cheese and side. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1500 Curtis St

Denver CO

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
