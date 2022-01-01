Sam's No.3 Downtown
Sam's No. 3™ was the third of five Coney Islands opened by Sam Armatas throughout the 1920's. It was located at 1527 Curtis Street in the heart of downtown Denver.
On Sept. 28th, 1998, Sam's son Spero and grandsons Sam, Alex, and Patrick reestablished his most famous of Coney Islands, Sam's No. 3™. "The Boys" have made a promise to each other to continue the excellent food quality and warm atmosphere started by "Mr. Sam" more than 75 years ago!
BURRITOS
1500 Curtis St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1500 Curtis St
Denver CO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
