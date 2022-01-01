Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points

Coffee at The Point

Coffee at The Point (The Point) rests at the heart (Welton Street & 27th Street) of the revitalizing Five Points neighborhood, a historic area in Denver, Colorado. The Point provides great quality products and excellent customer service. Providing Platinum Customer Service with a culture of exceeding your expectations is our specialty.

The coffee and wine lounge is ten years old and features 3,000 square feet of space, free WiFi, the luxury of free covered parking, an experienced staff, a large shaded patio, and a broad menu that includes beer, wine, gelato, sandwiches, and more. The Point is community inspired and community driven as it donates 95% of space to nonprofits and other meeting groups.

