Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points

Let us cater your group event!

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

725 E 26th Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)

Popular Items

Purim 6pak Hamantashen$12.00
Purim Hamantashen 6paks will ONLY be available Wednesday 3/16 7am-2:30pm, and Thursday 3/17, from 7am-2:30pm. We will not be able to fulfill any order placed outside of this window - please schedule your pick up inside of these dates/times.
Housemade Gefilte Fish (24 oz)$27.00
Please makes sure to select a date between 4/14 - 4/22 as your pick up date for all Passover items - Any Passover items scheduled outside of those dates will be cancelled.
Bubbie's Horseradish (8.5 oz jar)$6.00
Please makes sure to select a date between 4/14 - 4/22 as your pick up date for all Passover items - Any Passover items scheduled outside of those dates will be cancelled.
Macaroon (1 piece)$2.50
Please makes sure to select a date between 4/14 - 4/22 as your pick up date for all Passover items - Any Passover items scheduled outside of those dates will be cancelled.
Office Pack (Serves 10-12)$29.00
Rosenberg's most popular way to feed a team! A baker's dozen (13) of bagels, with one 8oz plain and one 8oz flavored cream cheese.
Bagels And Lox Platter (Serves 10)$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
Chicken Soup (1 Qt)$15.00
Please makes sure to select a date between 4/14 - 4/22 as your pick up date for all Passover items - Any Passover items scheduled outside of those dates will be cancelled.
Charoset (16 oz)$9.00
Please makes sure to select a date between 4/14 - 4/22 as your pick up date for all Passover items - Any Passover items scheduled outside of those dates will be cancelled.
Box of Matzo$7.00
Please makes sure to select a date between 4/14 - 4/22 as your pick up date for all Passover items - Any Passover items scheduled outside of those dates will be cancelled.
Matzo Balls (4ea)$6.00
Please makes sure to select a date between 4/14 - 4/22 as your pick up date for all Passover items - Any Passover items scheduled outside of those dates will be cancelled.
Location

725 E 26th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
