Imagine Burgers & Brew is a from-scratch restaurant and bar, specializing in burgers, brews, and more! Serving high-quality, locally sourced food with top-notch service, we're dedicated to the vitality of our local community. Perfectly located in historic downtown Converse, Indiana.

304 N Jefferson St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Triple Double Burger$11.00
Triple burger, double cheese, grilled onions, triple double sauce.
Imagine Your Own Burger$8.00
American Classic Burger$13.00
Double burger, white cheddar, bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, mayo, ketchup.
Buffalo Bites$12.00
buffalo chicken dip, panko breaded, fried and served with ranch and carrots
Chicken Tenders$5.00
crispy, hand breaded to order
Converse Hot Chicken$13.00
Hand-breaded chicken breast, fried, tossed in house buffalo sauce, lettuce, onion, shredded carrot, ranch. (Can also be served grilled or blackened)
DMT Burger$12.00
Double, white American cheese, piled high with truffle-buttered mushrooms
PB&J Burger$13.00
Double, classic American cheese, creamy peanut butter, bacon jam, red onion
Fried Pickles$9.00
fried crispy, served with house spicy ranch
Single Cheeseburger$5.00
single patty, cheese, any standard toppings
Location

304 N Jefferson St

Converse IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
