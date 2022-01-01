Go
Toast

Interboro Spirits and Ales

PLEASE VISIT CAVIAR FOR HOME DELIVERY - We're open for pickup and take-out.

942 Grand Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Two Crispy Buoys 4pk$16.00
HELLES LAGER
ABV: 5% • IBU: 18 • SRM: 2 • OG: 12°P
Conceived of and created with the crispiest boys we know @finback, this collab series was dreamt up over pints of crisp lager in London last summer when the heat wave was on and all we wanted was bright refreshing, malty and slightly bitter suds. The English pronounce garage so it rhymes with carriage, and buoys sounds like boiz. Bours bright yellow in the pint with pillowy wit foam. Your nose dances in mid-summer effervescent floral fields of honey malt. Tingling, dare we say crisp, and thirst quenching with just a slight bitter finish. Brewed with extra pale Heidelberg and Pilsner malt. Hopped with German Hersbrucker and Czech Saaz. Fermented cold with bottom fermenting yeast for two weeks - and conditioned cold for nearly three weeks.
Bushburg 4pk$16.00
PILSNER
ABV: 5% • IBU: 30 • SRM: 6 • OG: 12°P
Hoppy Pilsner brewed with 100% Pilsner malt, German lager yeast and Noble hop varieties. Pours bright pale yellow. Noble aroma with herbal minty noble hop character. Taste is bright and slightly sweet, with a dry grassy finish.
Crispy & refreshing, our neighborhood beer.
Gin & Juice 4-pack (12oz cans)$16.00
Bold, refreshing, fizzy, lemony, with a hint of ginger heat in the finish, mixed and mingled with our house made gin, this cocktail is the legit shizzz-nit.
Mad Fat Pride 4pk$18.00
INDIA PALE ALE
ABV: 7% • IBU: 40 • SRM: 5 • OG: 14°P
Brewed to celebrate all who make June colorful and to benefit organizations supporting our LGBTQ+ community. Stone fruit aroma bursts out of the glass from the El Dorado, Sabro, Strata hops used in both whirlpool and dry-hop. Fermented with house blend for that hazy yellow pour, we’re so proud to present this beer and to help New Yorkers celebrate Pride - even at a distance.
Gin & Tonic 4-pack (12oz cans)$16.00
Goodwin Hill Gin with citrusy tonic and a touch of lime, this bright refreshing drink can be served over ice wherever your travels take you.
Premiere 4pk$18.00
INDIA PALE ALE
ABV: 6% • IBU: 30 • SRM: 7 • OG: 13.5°P
Pours hazy yellow, tropical and citrus aromas, taste of bubblegum, melon, pineapple. Brewed with pilsner and Vienna malts, American Ale yeast and hopped with Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy, and double dry hopped with Mosaic hop dust pellets. Light refreshing with crisp finish.
All In Together Now 4-pk$18.00
FRUITED SOUR WITH BLACKBERRY, ORANGE & PINEAPPLE
ABV: 5.5% • IBU: TART • SRM: PINK • OG: 12.5°P
Brewed in collaboration with our homies Alvarado Street Brewery. Inspired by their Haole Punch, we flipped the fruit from their POG to an East Coast BOP blend. Pours in the glass like papaya nectar. Aromas of pineapple juice and Florida OJ with hints of berry tartness. Flavor hits your palette like a hard core Hawaiian Punch, lots of tropical flavor, pleasantly sweet with a quenching tart finish. Brewed with pilsner malt and wheat, and pumped full of Pineapple, Blackberry and Orange juice at the end of fermentation.
Hibiscus Gin & Tonic 4 pk (12oz cans)$16.00
Effervescent and bright pink with just enough bite from our Goodwin Hill Gin, this balanced canned cocktail has both the floral sweetness of lime and hibiscus.
4:00 2-TOP$24.00
YOUR RESERVATION INCLUDES A 4-PACK AND HUMMUS. PLEASE MAKE A SELECTION OF YOUR 4-PACK THAT CAN BE CONSUMED ONSITE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $2 CHARGE OR CAN BE TAKEN WITH YOU. PLEASE NOTE YOU ARE RESERVING THE TABLE FOR AN HOUR.
Borough Thorough Hand Sanitizer 12 OZ$2.50
Interboro Borough Thorough Hand Sanitizer
Active ingredient: 80% ethanol
Other ingredients: hydrogen peroxide, vegetable glycerin, denatonium benzoate
See full menu

Location

942 Grand Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Common Mollie's

No reviews yet

We are a neighborhood bar serving an array of fun cocktails, beer and wine. We have a small amount of TVs, a dart board and plenty of seating inside and out for customers to have a great time getting to know us.

Nite Nite

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gentle Perch

No reviews yet

@GENTLEPERCHBROOKLYN

Alytori

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston