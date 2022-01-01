Interboro Spirits and Ales

HELLES LAGER

ABV: 5% • IBU: 18 • SRM: 2 • OG: 12°P

Conceived of and created with the crispiest boys we know @finback, this collab series was dreamt up over pints of crisp lager in London last summer when the heat wave was on and all we wanted was bright refreshing, malty and slightly bitter suds. The English pronounce garage so it rhymes with carriage, and buoys sounds like boiz. Bours bright yellow in the pint with pillowy wit foam. Your nose dances in mid-summer effervescent floral fields of honey malt. Tingling, dare we say crisp, and thirst quenching with just a slight bitter finish. Brewed with extra pale Heidelberg and Pilsner malt. Hopped with German Hersbrucker and Czech Saaz. Fermented cold with bottom fermenting yeast for two weeks - and conditioned cold for nearly three weeks.

