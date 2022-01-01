Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

73-399 Highway 111 • $

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

73-399 Highway 111

Palm Desert CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Libation Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Fe Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Basil California Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Il Corso

No reviews yet

Upscale, authentic Italian in the heart of Palm Desert. Vibrant, friendly and totally wonderful. On the corner of El Paseo and San Pablo. Reservations for dining required.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston