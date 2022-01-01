Palm Desert restaurants you'll love

Go
Palm Desert restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Palm Desert

Palm Desert's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try Palm Desert restaurants

Il Corso image

 

Il Corso

73520 El Paseo B,, Palm Desert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tagliatelle All’Emiliana$26.00
Flat pasta in a creamy tomato sauce with peas, prosciutto and mushrooms.
Lasagna$24.00
Home Made Pasta sheets, béchamel creme, meat sauce, over baked.
Insalata Farro$16.00
Italian Barley, Cucumber, Beet, Eggplant, Tomato, Parmigiana cheese
More about Il Corso
Wildest Restaurant image

 

Wildest Restaurant

72990 El Paseo #3, Palm Desert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sauteed Plant-Based Scallops$26.00
king oyster mushroom, pea puree, okinawa sweet potatoes, crispy chick peas, tamarind apple essence, furikake seasoning, micro greens V GF DF
Free-Range Chicken Scallopine$32.00
with roasted fingerling potatoes, carrots, fresh herbs, lemon caper suace
Candy Stripe & Gold Beet Salad$16.00
Baby mixed greens, goat cheese, candied pecans, coachella valley dates, balsamic grape vinaigrette
More about Wildest Restaurant
La Quinta Brewing Co - Palm Desert Taproom image

 

La Quinta Brewing Co - Palm Desert Taproom

74714 Technology Dr, Palm Desert

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Giant Soft Pretzel$12.00
Served with Smoked Gouda Heatwave Amber Sauce and Honey Mustard
LQBC Burger$16.00
All American Wagyu patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun. Served with a choice of potato wedges or side salad.
More about La Quinta Brewing Co - Palm Desert Taproom
Restaurant banner

 

El Guero Mexican Bar & Grill

73091 COUNTRY CLUB DR.#A6, PALM DESERT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about El Guero Mexican Bar & Grill
Porta Via - Palm Desert image

 

Porta Via - Palm Desert

73100 El Paseo, Palm Desert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Porta Via - Palm Desert
Banner pic

 

Libation Room

73750 El Paseo #101, Palm Desert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Libation Room
Restaurant banner

 

Sweet Basil California Eatery

73655 El Paseo ste. L/M, Palm Desert

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soup$9.00
Large Mista$11.00
Naan Bread$7.00
More about Sweet Basil California Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Crêpe(ing) Ramen

72840 Hwy 111, Palm Desert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Crêpe(ing) Ramen
Map

More near Palm Desert to explore

Temecula

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Palm Springs

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Big Bear Lake

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Indio

No reviews yet

La Quinta

No reviews yet

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Menifee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston