- Home
- /
- Palm Desert
- /
- Mole Palm Desert
Mole Palm Desert
No reviews yet
73-130 El Paseo
Suite M
Palm Desert, CA 92260
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Mole Lunch
Appetizers
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
- Cornbread$13.00
Hatch green chilis, fresh corn, citrus honey butter
- Guacamole Tasting$24.00
Regular, carne asada, lump crab
- Guacamole & Chips$16.00
Fresh pomegranate, queso fresco, made-to-order chips
- Guca-Crab$22.00
Freshly-made guacamole topped with citrus warm lump crab, diced mango, and crispy plantain chips
- Aguacate Frito$16.00
Preserved lemon dipping sauce, pomegranate seeds, cilantro lime salt
- Ceviche de Camaron$20.00
Lime-pickled Mexican Gulf shrimp, lump crab, spicy tomato broth
- Cabo Ceviche$22.00
Aji amarillo, striped seabass, fresh citrus juice, avocado
- Shrimp Toastada$19.00
- Bone Marroow Elote$16.00
Topped with cornbread crumbles, served over tangy Mexican street corn esquites and queso fresco
- Charred Esquites$14.00
Street-roasted corn served with crema Mexicana, tajin-lime seasonin, queso fresco, jalepeño, scallions, chili powder
Soup / Salad
Street Tacos
- Steak Tacos$26.00
Street grilled beef tacos, red salsa casera, cabbage escabeche, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw
- Fish Tacos$19.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, habenero rajas, mango relish, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw
- Pollo Tacos$21.00
Sonora style grilled chicken, jicama pico de gallo, serrano toreado, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw
- Champiñon Tacos$16.00
Roasted portobello mushroom, fresh pico, sliced avocado, lemon aioli, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw
- chicken quesadilla$15.00
- Steak Quesada$18.00
- Cheese Quesada$12.00
Huaraches
- Carne Asada Huarache$19.00
Jack cheese, chipotle aioli, epazote, cilantro, served with seasoned lettuce, heirloom tomato & avocado relish, and serrano peppers
- Grilled Chicken Huarache$18.00
Jack cheese, lemon aioli, roasted peppers, chives, served with seasoned lettuce, heirloom tomato & avocado relish, and serrano peppers
- Roasted Vegetables Huarache$17.00
Jack cheese, tomato pebre, scallions, basil, crispy onion, served with seasoned lettuce, heirloom tomato & avocado relish, and serrano peppers
Enchiladas
- Pollo Enchiladas$26.00
Dark mole Oaxaca, maduro, grilled chicken, sesame seeds, toasted, crushed nuts and raisins
- Shrimp Enchiladas$28.00
Adobo marinated shrimp, watercress, cotija cheese, pepitas, green tomatillo sauce
- Beef Enchiladas$29.00
Slow braised brisket, peppers and onion escabeche, cheese chicharrón, charred pasilla pepper sauce
- Succotash Enchilada$23.00
Yellow squash, zucchini, corn, green beans, grated soybean, green mole sauce
- Cheese Enchilada$12.00
Dessert
Sides
Kids Menu
Mole Brunch
Appetizers
Soup / Salad
Enchiladas y Taquidos
- Pollo Enchiladas$26.00
Dark mole Oaxaca, maduro, grilled chicken, sesame seeds, toasted, crushed nuts and raisins
- Shrimp Enchiladas$28.00
Adobo marinated shrimp, watercress, cotija cheese, pepitas, green tomatillo sauce
- Steak Tacos$19.00
Prime skirt steak, red salsa casera, cabbage escabeche, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw
- Fish Tacos$19.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, habenero rajas, mango relish, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw
- Breakfast Tacos$16.00
Zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, scrambled egg whites, avocado, serrano rajas, served with rice & beans
- Beef Enchiladas$29.00
Slow braised brisket, peppers and onion escabeche, cheese chicharrón, charred pasilla pepper sauce
- Pollo Locos Tacos$18.00
Sonora style grilled chicken, jicama pico de gallo, serrano toreado, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw
- Champiñon Tacos$16.00
Roasted portobello mushroom, fresh pico, sliced avocado, lemon aioli, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw
Entrée
- Grilled Carne Asada & Eggs$29.00
Seville orange marinated prime skirt steak, potato brava, green guacachile salsa, served with rice & beans
- Crab Cakes$26.00
- Pollo Borracho$32.00
- Fruit Platter$17.00
- Breakfast Quesaburrito$20.00
Chorizo scrambled eggs, jack cheese, aji amarillo aiol
- Succotash Green Mole Chilaquiles$19.00
Yellow squash, zucchini, corn, green beans, grated soybean
- Chicken Chilaquiles Verdes$20.00
Sunny side up eggs, tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, cilantro, Mexican cream
Dessert
Sides
Mole Dinner
Appetizers
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
- Cornbread$13.00
Hatch green chilis, fresh corn, citrus honey butter
- Guacamole Tasting$24.00
Regular, carne asada, lump crab
- Guacamole & Chips$16.00
Fresh pomegranate, queso fresco, made-to-order chips
- Guca-Crab$22.00
Freshly-made guacamole topped with citrus warm lump crab, diced mango, and crispy plantain chips
- Aguacate Frito$16.00
Preserved lemon dipping sauce, pomegranate seeds, cilantro lime salt
- Ceviche de Camaron$20.00
Lime-pickled Mexican Gulf shrimp, lump crab, spicy tomato broth
- Cabo Ceviche$22.00
Aji amarillo, striped seabass, fresh citrus juice, avocado
- Shrimp Tostada$19.00
Citrus avocado, tri-colored peppers, golden leeks, sweet radish escabeche
- Bone Marroow Elote$16.00
Topped with cornbread crumbles, served over tangy Mexican street corn esquites and queso fresco
- Charred Esquites$14.00
Street-roasted corn served with crema Mexicana, tajin-lime seasonin, queso fresco, jalepeño, scallions, chili powder
Soup / Salad
Street Tacos
Enchiladas
Entrée
- Skirt Steak$38.00
Seville orange marinated prime skirt steak, potato brava, green guacachile salsa
- Snapper$39.00
Achiote chile basted snapper, zesty garlic mojo sauce, habenero tatemado w/ onions
- Pollo Borracho$32.00
Mexican beer marinated free ranch chicken, green acadera (sorrel) potato, baked tomato chimichurri
- Calabacitas & Corn$24.00
Dessert
Sides
Kids Menu
N/A Drinks
Juice/Tea/Other
Bottled Water
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
73-130 El Paseo, Suite M, Palm Desert, CA 92260