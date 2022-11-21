Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crêpe(ing) Ramen

No reviews yet

72840 Hwy 111

Palm Desert, CA 92260

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Create Your Own Ramen
Classic Thai Tea

100% House Broth Ramen (No Powder)

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$12.99

Tonkotsu Broth (Pork Bone), Choose: Shoyu (Recommended) or Miso tare, Choose: Tonkotsu oil or Black Garlic Oil, pork belly chashu, bean sprouts, corn, spinach, scallions, seaweed, sesame seed, half ramen egg (chili oil & ginger optional)

*Limited Special* Golden Chicken Paitan (Rich Broth)

*Limited Special* Golden Chicken Paitan (Rich Broth)

$15.99Out of stock

Golden Paitan Broth, Choose: Shoyu (Recommended) or Miso tare, Chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, seaweed, sesame seed, half ramen egg (chili oil & ginger optional)

Herbivore Ramen (Vegan)

Herbivore Ramen (Vegan)

$14.99

Default: Dashi broth, Miso tare, Black Garlic Oil, marinated tofu, corn, bamboo shoot, mushrooms, spinach, seaweed, scallions, furikake (chili oil & ginger optional)

Belly of the Beast

Belly of the Beast

$15.99

Default: Tonkotsu Broth, Spicy Korean Tare, half ramen egg, chashu pork, applewood bacon, pulled pork, wood ear mushroom, spinach, corn, seaweed, scallions (chili oil & ginger optional)

Crêpe(ing) Ramen (Ultimate Toppings Experience)

Crêpe(ing) Ramen (Ultimate Toppings Experience)

$17.99

Default: Rich Double Broth, Special Seafood Shio Tare, Choose: Shrimp Oil (Recommended) or Black Garlic Oil, shrimp, whole ramen egg, 3 pieces chashu, narutomaki, scallions, furikake, bonito flakes, spinach, corn, bean sprouts (chili oil & ginger optional)

Bone Broth (Bouillon)

$6.99

480 ml of Nutritious Broth (Bouillon)

Crêpe(ing) Ramen Specials

F Chow Mein

F Chow Mein

$6.99

F for fantastic fun flavors! (Peanut allergen warning)

Create Your Own Ramen

Create Your Own Ramen

Create Your Own Ramen

$6.99

Choose broth, choose noodle, choose tare, choose aromatic oil, choose spice, choose toppings

Savory Crêpes

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$8.95

Smoked ham & garlic cream w/ Mozzarella cheese topped with parsley and Parmesan

Tofu Crêpe

Tofu Crêpe

$10.95

Marinated tofu, scallions, furikake, mushrooms in curry sauce topped with parsley & parmesan

Sacred Piglet

Sacred Piglet

$11.95

Bacon, spinach, bell pepper, Ricotta cheese in garlic cream sauce topped with parsley & Parmesan

La Parisian

La Parisian

$11.95

Chicken, mushroom, spinach, and mozzarella in garlic cream sauce topped with basil & parmesan (or mozzarella)

5-spice Pork Crêpe

5-spice Pork Crêpe

$12.95

Chashu w/ Chinese 5 spice sauce, shallots, mushrooms, and furikake topped with basil & Parmesan

Red Wedding

Red Wedding

$12.95

Chashu pork, pulled pork, bell pepper, and furikake in red wine sauce topped with parsley & Parmesan

Shrimp de Chardonnay

Shrimp de Chardonnay

$13.95

Shrimp, bell pepper, sesame seed, nori in white wine cream sauce topped with furikake, basil & Parmesan

Sweet Crêpes

Five Fruit Blitz

Five Fruit Blitz

$6.95

Strawberry, cherry, redcurrant, and raspberry preserve w/ Ricotta cheese topped w/ Applesauce, powdered sugar, and Chantilly cream

Caramel Lemon Crêpe

Caramel Lemon Crêpe

$6.95

Caramel drizzle & lemon juice topped with powdered sugar & Chantilly cream

Banana

Banana

$7.95

Sliced banana & milk chocolate sauce topped with Chantilly cream & powdered sugar

Chocolate

Chocolate

$5.95

Milk chocolate sauce topped w/ chocolate chips & Chantilly cream

Strawberry

Strawberry

$7.95

Sliced fresh strawberry & strawberry preserve topped w/ Chantilly cream & powdered sugar

Nutella

Nutella

$6.95

Hazelnut spread topped w/ Chantilly cream & powdered sugar

Royale

Royale

$10.95

Strawberry & banana w/ nutella & chocolate topped w/ powdered sugar & Chantilly cream

Honey-Lemon Blitz

Honey-Lemon Blitz

$6.95

Ricotta cheese w/ honey & lemon topped w/ Applesauce, sour cream, Chantilly cream, and powdered sugar

Peanut Butter & Nutella

Peanut Butter & Nutella

$6.95

Creamy peanut butter & Nutella w/ Chantilly cream & powdered sugar

Cinnamon Walnut

Cinnamon Walnut

$7.25

Cinnamon and brown sugar topped w/ chopped walnuts & powdered sugar

Apple Caramel

Apple Caramel

$7.95

Fresh sliced apples w/ creamy caramel topped with powdered sugar & Chantilly cream

Very Berry

Very Berry

$11.95

Raspberries, blueberries, blackberries & strawberries topped w/ Chantilly cream and powdered sugar

Plain Crêpe w/ Powdered Sugar & Whipped Cream

$5.50

Sweet crêpe with no filling topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream

Cold Brew Craft Drinks

House Milk Tea

House Milk Tea

$5.50

Premium house blend black tea w/ Signature Cream

House Black

House Black

$5.50

Premium house black tea w/ Signature Cream

Golden Hour

Golden Hour

$5.50

Handcrafted honey oolong tea topped w/ Signature cream

Classic Thai Tea

Classic Thai Tea

$5.50

Dual blend thai tea topped w/ Coconut Cream

Taro Euphoria

Taro Euphoria

$5.75

Taro milk w/ slow-cooked taro chunks

Firefly

Firefly

$6.00

Organic guava & lychee green tea w/ Passion fruit juice

Silky Mango

Silky Mango

$6.25

House mango puree & organic alphonso mango nectar & milk infused w/ Mango pearls

Strawberry Sangria

Strawberry Sangria

$5.95

Strawberries & Premium lychee black tea topped w/ Rainbow jelly

Caramel Cornucopia

Caramel Cornucopia

$5.75

Premium horchata & Jasmine green tea infused w/ Organic caramel

Ménage à Matcha

Ménage à Matcha

$6.35

Ceremonial grade matcha w/ Organic milk +$0.75 for fresh strawberries

Mango Fiesta

Mango Fiesta

$6.00

Signature organic alphonso mango smoothie made w/ Real mangos + $0.75 for Spice

Lychee x2

Lychee x2

$5.60

Lychee black tea w/ Lychee jelly

Grasshopper

Grasshopper

$5.75

Lychee green tea infused with kumquat juice topped w/ organic fresh cucumber/spinach juice

Jasmine's Secret

Jasmine's Secret

$5.75

Premium jasmine green tea w/ Grass jelly & Signature Cream

Açaí Colada

Açaí Colada

$7.25
Taro Oreo

Taro Oreo

$6.00

Create Your Own Tea

Create Your Own Tea

Create Your Own Tea

$5.50

Craft your own custom tea!

Basic Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Filtered Water

Coca Cola

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Diet coke

$2.25

Green tea

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern, authentic, and local. Serving the freshest and most gourmet ramen, tea, and crêpes in the entire Coachella Valley.

Location

72840 Hwy 111, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Directions

