Go
Main picView gallery

La Dolce Piccola Gelateria - 73255 El Paseo

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

73255 El Paseo

Palm Desert, CA 92260

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

73255 El Paseo, Palm Desert CA 92260

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Porta Via - Palm Desert
orange starNo Reviews
73100 El Paseo Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurantnext
il Corso Palm Desert
orange starNo Reviews
73520 El Paseo B, Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurantnext
Restaurante Los Primos -
orange starNo Reviews
73030 El Paseo #103 Palm Desert, CA 92270
View restaurantnext
Wildest Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
72990 El Paseo #3 Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurantnext
Libation Room - 73750 El Paseo #101
orange starNo Reviews
73750 El Paseo #101 Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurantnext
Crêpe(ing) Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
72840 Hwy 111 Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palm Desert

Jamba - 001458 - El Paseo Square
orange star5.0 • 1
73-399 Highway 111 Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000773 - Palm Desert Mall
orange star5.0 • 1
72840 Hwy 111 Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Palm Desert

Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Indio

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

La Quinta

No reviews yet

Palm Springs

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Big Bear Lake

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Temecula

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

La Dolce Piccola Gelateria - 73255 El Paseo

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston