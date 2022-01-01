Go
Jasmine Thai and Sushi

506 North 12th St. Suite E

Popular Items

Spicy Crab Roll$9.50
Crab, avocados, masago, tempura batter flakes, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with spicy mayonnaise
Gyoza$8.00
Pan-fried dumplings served with gyoza sauce
Drunken Noodles$13.50
Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions
Pad Thai$13.50
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
Lo Mein Noodle$13.50
Egg noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, garlic, carrots, and onions
Crab Rangoon$8.00
Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
Thai Fried Rice$11.50
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic. tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
Spring Rolls$7.00
Vegetarian favorite with cabbage, thin rice noodles, carrots, and onions
California Roll$8.50
Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds
Tom Yum Fried Rice$11.50
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic and Thai chili paste; topped with scallions and cilantro
Location

506 North 12th St. Suite E

Murray KY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
