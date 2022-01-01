Jasmine Thai and Sushi
Come on in and enjoy!
506 North 12th St. Suite E
Popular Items
Location
506 North 12th St. Suite E
Murray KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tap 216
Come in and enjoy!
Dairy Queen
Come in and enjoy!
Granola Girls
Baking up goodness with you in mind! Granola Girls is an allergy-friendly bakery that serves up sweets that are free of many of the main allergens. Stop in and see us or place an order custom-made just for you!
Sirloin Stockade
Come in and join us!