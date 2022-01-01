Go
Galligaskins Submarines

Galligaskins is the oldest sub shop in the state of Texas. The first Galligaskins opened in 1972 near SMU. The Galligaskins Sub was the creation of three guys who went to college in Boston, MA. They fell in love with the Boston Style of Subs and wanted to reproduce them in Texas since no one else was making them here. The Sub Shop was a success and spawned additional locations in Dallas, Arlington, Euless and Fort Worth. In the late 70’s and early 80’s the owners decided to split the stores up and go their separate ways.

SANDWICHES

5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD • $

Avg 4.6 (1924 reviews)

Galli Deluxe $5.49/$7.49/$9.49
Ham, provolone cheese, turkey, and roast beef on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.
Turkey $5.49/$7.49/$9.49
Fresh, skinless, smoked, breast of turkey sliced thin and piled high on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.
Regular Fries$2.99
Fresh cut fries served with ketchup.
Meatball $5.49/$7.49/$9.49
Savory meatballs in a delicate marinara sauce on an Italian sub loaf and topped with our special garnishes.
Italian Cold Cuts $4.49/$5.99/$7.99
A combination of four favorites: ham, salami, swiss cheese, and provolone cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.
Large Onion Rings$6.99
Chips$1.29
Large Fries$5.49
Fresh cut fries served with ketchup.
Side of Ranch$0.25
Cheese Steak $5.99/$7.49/$9.99
Thinly sliced steak is grilled, then smothered with melted, smoked provolone cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD

Fort Worth TX

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
