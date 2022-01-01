Go
Jim's SteakOut

-

194 Allen Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak Hoagie 12"$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
Lg French Fries$4.49
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
Regular French Fries$2.99
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
5 Finger Dinner$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
Philly 12"$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Onion Rings$3.99
Fresh onions are thickly sliced, coated in a batter, and deep fried until crisp and golden brown.
Jims Bleu Sub 12"$11.59
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
Chicken Finger Sub 12"$10.99
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"$12.99
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Stinger Sub 12"$12.89
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Location

194 Allen Street

Buffalo NY

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
