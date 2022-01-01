Go
Jim's SteakOut

92 West Chippewa St

Popular Items

Chicken Finger Sub 12"$11.69
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
Finger Wrap Crispy$3.19
Tenderloin Chicken Finger, your favorite sauce, colby cheese, and lettuce, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
Chicken Finger Sub 6"$7.49
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
Stinger Sub 12"$13.99
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Jims Bleu Sub 12"$12.29
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
Regular French Fries$3.29
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
Lg French Fries$4.59
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
Sm Beef Taco (1)$2.79
Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Philly 12"$12.59
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Ham Sub 12"$9.99
Sahlen's Ham topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Location

92 West Chippewa St

Buffalo NY

Sunday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
